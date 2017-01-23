Trump starts first business day meeting business leaders

President-elect Donald Trump begins his first business day in office by meeting with business leaders Monday.

According to the schedule released by the White House, Trump, who created a real estate empire before taking office, will host a 'breakfast and listening session with key business leaders.'

The White House did not provide a list of attendees, although the group was to include Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris, who Trump put in charge of an industry advisory group, Bloomberg News reported.

The meeting signals Trump's commitment to give business leaders and corporations a major say in his agenda, after meeting with a parade of business officials during the weeks after his election.

President Donald Trump begins his first bull business day by meeting with business CEOs on Monday morning

White House aides have promised a busy day, with pent-up actions after Trump has made promises to tear apart a considerable amount of President Obama's agenda through executive actions.

The first action is an order announcing his plan to withdraw from the Trans Pacific Partnership, a global trade deal painstakingly avoided for years during the Obama administration.

Twelve nations are parties to the deal include Japan, Malaysia, Australia, Canada, and Mexico.

Trump had during the campaign called the deal a 'potential disaster for our country,' but failed to get it through Congress after it became a hot-button campaign issue.

NBC reported that Trump would sign the order as soon as Monday. Obama had hoped to use the agreement both to boos overall trade and U.S. exports, and to expand ties with Asian neighbors who might otherwise come under China's growing influence. Trump has called it a job killer that contributes to the loss of U.S. manufacturing jobs.

On Saturday, his first full day in office, Trump berated the media while speaking in front of the CIA's Memorial Wall

Trump tweeted Monday that he has a 'busy week planned,' with a 'heavy focus' on jobs and national security

Trump's official schedule didn't mention any time for business matters. But a watchdog group announced Sunday it would sue him for accepting foreign income in what it said was a violation of the Constitution's 'emoluments' clause

Andrew Liveris, Chairman and CEO The Dow Chemical Company, is expected to attend Trump's meeting with business heads

Trump is expected to sign an executive order withdrawing from the multination Trans Pacific Partnership, which President Obama failed to get through the Republican Congress

Trump will also act soon on NAFTA, a Clinton-era trade deal he has vowed to renegotiate.

'We will be starting negotiations having to do with NAFTA," Trump said Sunday at an event where he swore-in senior staff. "We are going to start renegotiating on NAFTA, on immigration and on security at the border,' he said.

Trump also holds a 'listening session' with 'union leaders and American workers,' according to the White House.

Later, he holds a bicameral, bipartisan leadership reception.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, who's relationship with Trump saw ups and downs during the campaign, gets a private meeting at 6 pm in the evening.

Trump tweeted Monday that he planned to discuss U.S. manufacturing, but didn't reveal more.

"Busy week planned with a heavy focus on jobs and national security," Trump wrote. "Top executives coming in at 9:00 A.M. to talk manufacturing in America."

In the weeks after the election, Trump met with top tech executives, leaders of top companies like Boehing and Lockheed, as well as union leaders like Richard Trumka of the AFL-CIO.

Trump began his presidency with a busy weekend. On Sunday he spoke by phone with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, who he invited to visit the White House in February. He also swore in senior White House staff.

On Saturday, he visited CIA headquarters, where he railed against the media and talked up the size of his inauguration crowd.