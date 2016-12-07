Joe Biden 'embraced' Onion article that showed him shirtless washing a Trans Am

The GOP leader talked about having a real friendship with the vice president who will be leaving office in January

McConnell talked about how when the Onion parodied Biden, the vice president took it in stride - even correcting the record and saying he drove a Corvette

Onion article about Joe Biden during a tribute to the veep today on the Senate floor

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had to mention a hilarious Onion article about Joe Biden during a tribute to the veep today on the Senate floor

By Nikki Schwab, U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 19:55 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 22:14 EST, 7 December 2016

In talking about their across-the-aisle friendship, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell listed a lot of things he liked about Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden's trustworthy, determined and, as McConnell made abundantly clear in his remarks, quite the chatterbox.

'The vice president is a likable guy too,' the Republican from Kentucky said, as he kicked off an afternoon of speeches, part of a Senate tribute to the veep. 'He's got a well-developed sense of humor, he doesn't take himself too seriously either.'

McConnell then reminded the Senate chamber of one of the 'iconic' images of the vice president during his White House tenure.

'When The Onion ran a mock photo of him washing a Trans Am in the White House driveway shirtless, America embraced it. And so did he,' the GOP leader said to laughs.

House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell paid tribute to his friend Vice President Joe Biden on the Senate Floor today

Vice President Joe Biden chaired the Senate session in which Mitch McConnell and other Senate colleagues toasted the exiting president of the Senate

Mitch McConnell brought up the classic Onion article, which depicted the vice president shirtless washing a Trans Am in the White House driveway

Quoting the veep, McConnell continued: 'I think it's hilarious, he said.'

'Look, by the way, I have a Corvette, a 67 Corvette, not a Trans Am,' McConnell reminded that audience Biden had said.

'So you see what I mean, Joe Biden may exist in the popular imagination aboard an Amtrak, but the son of a used car salesman will always be a muscle guy at heart,' the majority leader stated.

In January Biden, a 36-year veteran of the Senate, will be out of a job.

During his tenure on Capitol Hill he chaired both the judiciary and the foreign relations committees, before getting picked by then-Sen. Barack Obama in 2008 to be the Democrat's running mate.

As part of his vice presidential duties, Biden is president of the Senate, and so he chaired the session where his peers were honoring him today.

When McConnell got to the podium he announced it was 'good news for everyone' that Biden had the gavel today.

'Good news for him because ... the rest of us have to call him "Mr. President,"' McConnell said. 'Good news for the rest of us because he has to let everyone else talk.'

McConnell reminded the crowd that 'the man we honor today wasn't always a talker.'

'He suffered from a debilitating stutter for most of his childhood,' the party leader acknowledged. 'He was teased for it, but he was determined to overcome it. And so he did.'

'With hard work, with determination, with the support of his family: It's classic Joe Biden,' McConnell continued.

'He's never stopped talking since.'

McConnell then talked about their own friendship, which he swore was legit.

'Obviously I don't always agree with him, but I trust him, implicitly,' the senator said. 'He doesn't break his word, he doesn't waste time telling me why I'm wrong, he gets down to brass tacks and he keeps in sight the stakes.'

'There's a reason "get Joe on the phone" is shorthand for time to get serious in my office,' the senator added.

He reminded the crowd of the many things that the vice president has had to go through in his life, from losing his wife and young daughter when he began his senate career to the devastating death of his son Beau in 2015.

'Champ, his father, use to say, a measure of a man isn't how often he gets knocked down, but how quickly he gets up. That's Joe Biden right there,' McConnell said.

'Unbound, unbroken and unable to stop talking,' the senator said.