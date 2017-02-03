Gordon Aikman dies aged 31

A brave Motor Neurone Disease campaigner has died at the age of only 31.

Gordon Aikman, a former political aide, was diagnosed when he was 29.

He was working as director of research for the Better Together side during the 2014 Scottish independence referendum campaign when he was given the life-changing news.

Motor Neurone Disease campaigner and former political aide Gordon Aikman has died at the age of only 31

His devastated husband, Joe Pike, announced his death on Twitter.

He said: 'My beautiful husband Gordon Aikman has died.

'We are all heartbroken. He was my best friend, my soulmate and the love of my life.'

Following his diagnosis, Mr Aikman formed the Gordon's Fightback campaign, successfully lobbying the First Minister to double the number of MND nurses and fund them through the NHS.

He also raised more than £500,000 for research to help find a cure for the terminal condition.

Gordon Aikman, centre, with Scottish political leaders including Nicola Sturgeon

His family said in a statement: 'We are heartbroken. Gordon was beautiful, kind, funny and utterly determined. He achieved more in the few short years after his diagnosis with MND than many of us do in a lifetime.

'Gordon's campaigning and fundraising has truly inspired people, changed lives across Scotland and we are so proud of him. We will miss him terribly.'

Mr Aikman received a British Empire Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours in 2015 and an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Edinburgh in the same year for his work to transform care for people with MND and his efforts to find a cure.

He worked as a senior adviser to the Scottish Labour Party and was Better Together's director of research.

Figures from across the political spectrum have paid tribute to him.

He worked as a senior adviser to the Scottish Labour Party and was Better Together's director of research

His devastated husband, Joe Pike, announced his death on Twitter

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sent his husband Joe her condolences

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson tweeted: 'So sad this morning to hear of the death of Gordon Aikman, a brave & beautiful man. My thoughts are with his husband @joepike & wider family.'

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sent his husband Joe her condolences.

She said: 'We are all heartbroken for you, Joe. Love and thoughts are with you and all of Gordon's family.

'He faced adversity with incredible courage and did so much good for others..'

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said: 'I am utterly bereft. Although we all knew time was precious, Gordon's death comes as a shock.

'I have lost a best friend and the world has lost a man who made it a better place.

'I will keep Gordon's husband Joe and all his family in my thoughts and prayers. The wedding of Gordon and Joe was one of the happiest days of my life.

'I will treasure those memories.

'I will miss Gordon's smile, his laugh, his energy, his brilliant dance moves and terrible singing voice, and his positive outlook on life despite the hand he was dealt towards the end.

'I will miss his advice and I will miss campaigning with him to advance the causes dear to us. But most of all I will miss just spending time with my friend.

Mr Aikman alongside his 'Fight Back' team as they celebrated raising half a million pounds for research

'All of us in the Labour Party will be forever grateful for his commitment to our movement, particularly during his time working in the Scottish Parliament and his pivotal role in the Better Together campaign.

'His death will be mourned by all those who had the pleasure to work alongside him.

'Although we grieve for Gordon, we must not allow our sadness to erase the many happy memories we have of his time with us.

'To respond to his MND diagnosis by raising more than £500,000 for research into this horrible disease so that others don't have to suffer like he did should inspire us all.

'Gordon's constant determination to do good for others was an antidote to a world so full of fear and anger. I hope that will be his legacy.'

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Wilie Rennie tweeted: 'Terribly sad. A generous, determined and gentle man. He has left a great legacy.'

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson tweeted: 'So sad this morning to hear of the death of Gordon Aikman, a brave & beautiful man. My thoughts are with his husband @joepike & wider family.'

Motor Neurone Disease is a progressive and debilitating disease that attacks the brain and the spinal cord. It leads to weakness and muscle wasting and can affect how patients talk, eat and breathe. There is no cure.

Anyone who would like to support Mr Aikman's campaign can do so at GordonsFightback.com or text MNDS85 £10 to 70070.