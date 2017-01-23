Cardiff mother jailed for plotting rape of daughter
- Paedophile Stuart Bailey met mother and other women on dating website
- He encouraged her to send her explicit pictures of her young daughter
- Mother bought sleeping pills to drug youngster as the pair plotted a rape
- Bailey is jailed for 13 years as mother is handed a nine-year jail term
A mother plotted with paedophile Stuart Bailey to rape her young daughter after sending him indecent images
A woman who plotted to let a paedophile rape her seven-year-old daughter has been jailed for nine years.
The mother, who cannot be named for legal reason, planned a sex attack on the girl with Stuart Bailey in a series of 'depraved' text messages, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
She also sent the 54-year-old a naked picture of the youngster and bought sleeping pills to drug her.
The court heard that the pair exchanged dozens of messages and the offences only came to light when the woman's partner found the messages on her phone and reported her.
Prosecutor Jim Davis read out a series of text messages the pair sent each other.
Texts from Bailey read 'Let me do as I please', 'Does she have a short skirt?', and 'What is she wearing? Is she in school uniform?'.
Mr Davis also read out texts from Bailey asking the mother to 'tart up' the seven-year-old.
Bailey and the woman were found guilty of conspiracy to rape a girl aged under 13 after a trial in December.
Bailey, of Pontypridd, South Wales, was also convicted of encouraging the distribution of indecent photographs of a child and encouraging the sexual assault of a child by another woman. He was jailed for a total of 13 years.
The pair were both given lengthy jail terms at a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today
At an earlier hearing the woman admitted distributing five indecent images of a child and Bailey admitted possessing those images.
The judge, Recorder of Cardiff Eleri Rees QC, said Bailey was 'prolific' in contacting a number of women on the dating website Plenty Of Fish.
She said a 'pattern emerged' whereby Bailey quickly turned to talking about 'perverted and unlawful' sexual activity, seeing how far he could push the women.
'The discussion, unless cut short by the women, would then escalate to you encouraging them to (engage in) sexual activity with children, she said.
Officers began investigating in June last year after the mother's then partner found 'to his disgust' the messages and she was arrested, Judge Rees added.
The investigation led to Bailey, who, it was discovered, was having similar discussions with other women.
Judge Rees said of the pair: 'You met once face to face for sex. During that encounter you, Bailey, saw a photograph of (the woman's daughter).'
The mother later took explicit pictures of her daughter to send to Bailey, the court heard.
The pair met through the Plenty of Fish dating website, where Bailey tried to contact other women, the court heard
The pair claimed they never had any intent to carry out the rape.
The mother, who was described as 'vulnerable and gullible' by Judge Rees, asked Bailey at one point what she would get out of the plan to rape her daughter and Bailey responded by mentioning sums of £200 to £300.
The pair planned to rape the girl during the Whitsun school holiday and talked about drugging her.
Judge Rees said that despite speaking to her GP, who advised against giving a child melatonin, the mother went ahead and bought some online.
'By your own admission you tried it out a week before the rape was due to take place,' she added.
Lucy Crowther, for Bailey, said her client was 'totally ashamed of his behaviour and his actions, which he acknowledges will affect his grown-up children and his partner, who is currently standing by him'.
Alex Greenwood, defending the mother, said social services had identified her as a person at risk of being manipulated by men prior to the offences and that was what had happened.
He added that she had been 'bullied, cajoled and blackmailed' by Bailey.
An NSPCC Wales spokesman said: 'It is difficult to comprehend how a mother could voluntarily offer her own child to be sexually assaulted in this way.
'A parent should protect their child from harm rather than being complicit in their suffering at the hands of paedophiles like Bailey.
'This should send out a message that the sexual abuse of children will not be tolerated, and that those caught planning such heinous crimes will face the full force of the law.'
