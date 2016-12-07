EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Prince Andrew wants to improve the status of his daughters by asking the Queen to allow their future husbands to have earldoms
By Ephraim Hardcastle for the Daily Mail
Published: 20:12 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 20:51 EST, 7 December 2016
While all of the Queen's children got to be HRH, only those grandchildren born to the monarch's sons do so. Thus, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – daughters of Prince Andrew – are HRHs but Peter and Zara, children of Princess Anne, are not.
Now Andrew wants to improve the status of his daughters by persuading the Queen and her heir Prince Charles to allow their future husbands to have earldoms.
'Otherwise his daughters' children will be commoners, defined as one of the ordinary or common people, as opposed to the aristocracy or to royalty,' my source explains.
Imagine!
Andrew wants to improve the status of his daughters by persuading the Queen and her heir Prince Charles to allow their future husbands to have earldoms
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – daughters of Prince Andrew – are HRHs but Peter and Zara, children of Princess Anne, are not
Jet-lagged Prince Harry's return from the Caribbean coincides with Royal Marine Alexander Blackman winning the right to a fresh appeal.
After Blackman was jailed for life in 2013 for killing a mortally wounded Taliban fighter in Afghanistan, Harry went on a charity walk with injured Marines and – ignoring royal protocol – called the decision to prosecute the sergeant 'ludicrous'.
In contrast, his grandfather Prince Philip, the Marines' Captain General, remained publicly silent after being asked to intervene.
The German Chancellor Angela Merkel is a devotee of Midsomer Murders, says Mock the Week star Hugh Dennis. Filming a guest appearance for the 19th series of the ITV show, he says: 'I heard it was one of Angela Merkel's favourite programmes.
She gets sent box sets.' Perhaps if ITV offers a cameo role to Frau Merkel – as a visiting murder victim? – she might assist our Brexit negotiations.
The German Chancellor Angela Merkel is a devotee of Midsomer Murders, says Mock the Week star Hugh Dennis
Baron Steel of Aikwood, KT, KBE, PC, 78 – Liberal leader from 1976 until his party's merger with the defunct Social Democratic Party in 1988 – says peers should be awarded a 'leave of absence' from the House of Lords when they're 80, pointing out: 'If that were to happen at the next election, 221 members of this House would disappear, including me.'
Not before time, some might say.
As a Liberal MP, Steel introduced the 1967 Private Members' Bill that legalised abortion. He was described unkindly by Labour's Michael Foot as having 'passed from rising hope to elder statesman without any intervening period'.
Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry – who resigned as shadow attorney general in 2014 after causing uproar with a tweeted 'image from Rochester' that showed a white van and three Union flags outside a terraced house during a by-election – performed reasonably well standing in for party leader Jeremy Corbyn at PMQs.
Her 'political adviser' – Gordon Brown's controversial handler Damian McBride, 42, who was forced out of Downing Street in 2009 for allegedly smearing opponents – gazed down proprietorially from the Press Gallery.
RE PMQs, Meerkat-like Leader of the House David Lidington, 60, standing in for Theresa May, described squabbling Labour members being like 'Mutiny On The Bounty re-shot by the Carry On team'. A reasonably good joke, if a little dry. Crucially for Lidington, it didn't upstage any of the PM's own recent thigh-slappers.
