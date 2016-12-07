Was YOUR MP one of the 89 who voted against Brexit?

Ken Clarke was the only Tory to oppose Brexit, along with 23 Labour MPs

Government wins clear majority of 372 but rebellion was higher than expected

Total of 461 MPs voted in favour of starting Brexit by end of March, 89 against

By Tim Sculthorpe, Deputy Political Editor and Matt Dathan, Political Correspondent For Mailonline

Published: 17:00 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 22:04 EST, 7 December 2016

A total of 461 MPs backed a motion in favour of Theresa May's timetable for Brexit, while a similar number of MPs backed a move requiring the Government to publish its Brexit plan before it triggers Article 50 - the formal process for leaving the EU.

But remarkably, 89 MPs voted to block Brexit tonight, despite June's referendum delivering a record 17.4million votes in favour of quitting the EU.

Remain rebels vowed to vote against starting the Brexit process, with the Tory grandee Ken Clarke leading the resistance against the referendum result in a high profile Commons debate.

He was the only Conservative MP to vote against the motion, joining 23 Labour MPs, five Lib Dems, 51 SNP MPs and 10 others in trying to block the Government's plan to trigger Article 50 by the end of March.

Grandee Mr Clarke gave the first signal of serious dissent, slamming a lack of 'proper Cabinet government' and warning: 'Ministers have no idea what the strategy is anyway and disagree with each other.'

The MailOnline has compiled a full list of the MPs who voted against the will of the British people.

Labour MP for Tottenham David Lammy tweeted tonight: 'I always have been clear and I always will be clear: it is my constituents who will bear the brunt of Brexit. Their voices must be heard'

SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson, insisted 'Remain means Remain' and demanded the Prime Minister help Scotland stay in the EU or face a second independence referendum