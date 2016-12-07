Was YOUR MP one of the 89 who voted against Brexit?

A total of 461 MPs backed a motion in favour of Theresa May's timetable for Brexit, while a similar number of MPs backed a move requiring the Government to publish its Brexit plan before it triggers Article 50 - the formal process for leaving the EU.
But remarkably, 89 MPs voted to block Brexit tonight, despite June's referendum delivering a record 17.4million votes in favour of quitting the EU.
Remain rebels vowed to vote against starting the Brexit process, with the Tory grandee Ken Clarke leading the resistance against the referendum result in a high profile Commons debate.
He was the only Conservative MP to vote against the motion, joining 23 Labour MPs, five Lib Dems, 51 SNP MPs and 10 others in trying to block the Government's plan to trigger Article 50 by the end of March.
Grandee Mr Clarke gave the first signal of serious dissent, slamming a lack of 'proper Cabinet government' and warning: 'Ministers have no idea what the strategy is anyway and disagree with each other.'
The MailOnline has compiled a full list of the MPs who voted against the will of the British people.
Remain rebels vowed to vote against starting the Brexit process, with the Tory grandee Ken Clarke leading the resistance against the referendum result in a high profile Commons debate
Labour's Stella Creasy was one of the 89 Remainers who voted against the will of the people
Labour MP for Tottenham David Lammy tweeted tonight: 'I always have been clear and I always will be clear: it is my constituents who will bear the brunt of Brexit. Their voices must be heard'
Former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg has been accused in the past of refusing to accept the Brexit vote
SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson, insisted 'Remain means Remain' and demanded the Prime Minister help Scotland stay in the EU or face a second independence referendum
THE 89 REMAIN REBELS WHO VOTED TO BLOCK BREXIT
Conservatives(1):
Ken Clarke
Labour (23):
Helen Hayes
Meg Hillier
Peter Kyle
David Lammy
Chris Leslie
Ian Murray
Barry Sheerman
Tulip Siddiq
Angela Smith
Catherine West
Daniel Zeichner
Rushanara Ali
Graham Allen
Ben Bradshaw
Ann Coffey
Neil Coyle
Stella Creasy
Geraint Davies
Louise Ellman
Jim Dowd
Chris Evans
Paul Farrelly
Mike Gapes
Lib Dems (5):
Nick Clegg
Sarah Olney
Mark Williams
Alistair Carmichael
Tim Farron
SDLP (2)
Alasdair McDonnell
Mark Durkan
Plaid Cymru (3)
Liz Saville Roberts
Hywel Williams
Jonathan Edwards
Green (1):
Caroline Lucas
Independent (2):
Michelle Thomson
Natalie McGarry
Labour MP Stella Creasy
SNP (51):
Hendry, Drew.
Stewart Hosie
George Kerevan
Calum Kerr
Chris Law
Angus MacNeil John Mc Nally
Callum McCaig
Stuart McDonald
Anne McLaughlin
Carol Monaghan
Paul Monaghan
Roger Mullin
Gavin Newlands
John Nicolson
Brendan O'Hara
Kirsten Oswald
Steven Paterson
Margaret Ritchie
Angus Robertson
Alex Salmond
Tommy Sheppard
Chris Stephens
Alison Thewliss
Mike Weir
Catherine West
Eilidh Whiteford
Philippa Whitford
Corri Wilson
Pete Wishart
Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh
Hannah Bardell
Mhairi Black
Ian Blackford
Kirsty Blackman
Philip Boswell
Deirdre Brock
Alan Brown
Lisa Cameron
Chapman. Douglas
Joanna Cherry
Ronnie Cowan
Angela Crawley
Martyn Day
Martin Docherty-Hughes
Stuart Blair Donaldson
Marrion Fellows
Margaret Ferrier
Stephen Gethins
Patricia Gibson
Patrick Grady
Peter Grant