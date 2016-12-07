Home | News | UK News | Was YOUR MP one of the 89 who voted against Brexit?
  07/12/2016
  • Total of 461 MPs voted in favour of starting Brexit by end of March, 89 against
  • Government wins clear majority of 372 but rebellion was higher than expected
  • Ken Clarke was the only Tory to oppose Brexit, along with 23 Labour MPs

By Tim Sculthorpe, Deputy Political Editor and Matt Dathan, Political Correspondent For Mailonline

Published: 17:00 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 22:04 EST, 7 December 2016

A total of 461 MPs backed a motion in favour of Theresa May's timetable for Brexit, while a similar number of MPs backed a move requiring the Government to publish its Brexit plan before it triggers Article 50 - the formal process for leaving the EU.

But remarkably, 89 MPs voted to block Brexit tonight, despite June's referendum delivering a record 17.4million votes in favour of quitting the EU. 

Remain rebels vowed to vote against starting the Brexit process, with the Tory grandee Ken Clarke leading the resistance against the referendum result in a high profile Commons debate.

He was the only Conservative MP to vote against the motion, joining 23 Labour MPs, five Lib Dems, 51 SNP MPs and 10 others in trying to block the Government's plan to trigger Article 50 by the end of March.  

Grandee Mr Clarke gave the first signal of serious dissent, slamming a lack of 'proper Cabinet government' and warning: 'Ministers have no idea what the strategy is anyway and disagree with each other.' 

The MailOnline has compiled a full list of the MPs who voted against the will of the British people.

Remain rebels vowed to vote against starting the Brexit process, with the Tory grandee Ken Clarke leading the resistance against the referendum result in a high profile Commons debate

Labour's Stella Creasy was one of the 89 Remainers who voted against the will of the people

Labour MP for Tottenham David Lammy tweeted tonight: 'I always have been clear and I always will be clear: it is my constituents who will bear the brunt of Brexit. Their voices must be heard'

Former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg has been accused in the past of refusing to accept the Brexit vote

SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson, insisted 'Remain means Remain' and demanded the Prime Minister help Scotland stay in the EU or face a second independence referendum

THE 89 REMAIN REBELS WHO VOTED TO BLOCK BREXIT 

Conservatives(1):

Ken Clarke 

Labour (23):

Helen Hayes

Meg Hillier

Peter Kyle

David Lammy

Chris Leslie

Ian Murray

Barry Sheerman

Tulip Siddiq

Angela Smith

Catherine West

Daniel Zeichner

Rushanara Ali

Graham Allen

Ben Bradshaw

Ann Coffey

Neil Coyle

Stella Creasy

Geraint Davies

Louise Ellman

Jim Dowd

Chris Evans

Paul Farrelly

Mike Gapes  

 Lib Dems (5): 

Nick Clegg

Sarah Olney

Mark Williams

Alistair Carmichael

Tim Farron

SDLP (2)

Alasdair McDonnell

Mark Durkan 

Plaid Cymru (3)

Liz Saville Roberts

Hywel Williams

Jonathan Edwards

Green (1):

Caroline Lucas

Independent (2): 

Michelle Thomson

Natalie McGarry  

SNP (51):

Hendry, Drew.

Stewart Hosie

George Kerevan

Calum Kerr

Chris Law

Angus MacNeil John Mc Nally

Callum McCaig

Stuart McDonald

Anne McLaughlin

Carol Monaghan

Paul Monaghan

Roger Mullin

Gavin Newlands

John Nicolson

Brendan O'Hara

Kirsten Oswald

Steven Paterson

Margaret Ritchie

Angus Robertson

Alex Salmond

Tommy Sheppard

Chris Stephens

Alison Thewliss

Mike Weir

Catherine West

Eilidh Whiteford

Philippa Whitford

Corri Wilson

Pete Wishart

Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh

Hannah Bardell

Mhairi Black

Ian Blackford

Kirsty Blackman

Philip Boswell

Deirdre Brock

Alan Brown

Lisa Cameron

Chapman. Douglas

Joanna Cherry

Ronnie Cowan

Angela Crawley

Martyn Day

Martin Docherty-Hughes

Stuart Blair Donaldson

Marrion Fellows

Margaret Ferrier

Stephen Gethins

Patricia Gibson

Patrick Grady

Peter Grant 


