Israel approves first West Bank settlement since 1999

By Reuters and Jordan Gass-Poore for Dailymail.com

Published: 16:53 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 19:45 EDT, 30 March 2017

Israel's security cabinet on Thursday approved the building of the first new settlement in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades, even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu negotiates with Washington on a possible curb on settlement activity.

The unanimous vote in favor of construction of the new settlement in an area called Emek Shilo came after Netanyahu earlier told reporters: 'I made a promise that we would establish a new settlement ... We will keep it today.'

The result of the vote was announced in a government statement.

Palestinian officials swiftly condemned the move.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's (pictured) cabinet on Thursday approved the building of the first new settlement in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades

'Today's announcement once again proves that Israel is more committed to appeasing its illegal settler population than to abiding by the requirements for stability and a just peace,' said Hanan Ashrawi, an executive committee member of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

There was no immediate reaction from US President Donald Trump's administration, which is in discussions with Israel on limiting the construction of settlements on land Palestinians seek for a state.

Such settlements, in territory that Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, are deemed illegal by most of the world.

Israel cites biblical, historical and political links to the land, as well as security interests, to defend its actions.

Netanyahu first promised the new settlement at Emek Shilo in February, shortly before 42 Israeli families were evicted from another West Bank settlement called Amona

Netanyahu first promised the new settlement at Emek Shilo in February, shortly before 42 Israeli families were evicted from another West Bank settlement called Amona.

Their houses were razed after Israel's Supreme Court said they were built illegally on privately owned Palestinian land.

Israeli settlers have built on West Bank land they say is not under private ownership or for which no owner had come forward with land deeds, Newsweek reports.

Establishing a new settlement may be a way for Netanyahu to appease far-right members of his coalition government who are likely to object to any concessions to US demands for restraints on building.

Israeli political sources, however, said the new construction would actually take place within the boundaries of an existing settlement.

The new community would then be declared its own settlement, a nuance that might be enough to stave off possible US opposition to the move.

Trump, who had been widely seen in Israel as sympathetic towards settlements, appeared to surprise Netanyahu during a White House visit last month when he urged him to 'hold back on settlements for a little bit'.

President Donald Trump (right) surprised Netanyahu (left) during a White House visit last month when he urged him to 'hold back on settlements for a little bit'

The two then agreed that their aides would try to work out a compromise on how much Israel can build and where.

Trump's Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt, this week wrapped up a second trip to the region aimed at reviving Middle East peace talks that collapsed in 2014.

A new settlement would be the first built in the West Bank since 1999.

Until construction is complete, a temporary complex will be placed on the site, reports Haaretz.

About 400,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, which is also home to 2.8million Palestinians. Another 200,000 Israelis live in East Jerusalem.

Palestinians want the West Bank and East Jerusalem for their own state, along with the Gaza Strip.

Trump's Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt (pictured), this week wrapped up a second trip to the region aimed at reviving Middle East peace talks that collapsed in 2014

Settlement construction was a contentious area of disagreement under the Obama administration, when the White House sided with the Palestinians and the international community in condemning it as an obstacle to peace.

In December, then-President Obama allowed the UN Security Council to pass a resolution declaring settlements illegal.

After repeatedly clashing with Obama, Netanyahu is optimistic about a new era of relations with Trump, who harshly criticized the UN resolution.

Trump has signaled a far more sympathetic approach to the settlements, raising hopes in Netanyahu's government that it will be able to step up construction.

But after Netanyahu announced plans to build the settlement during Trump's first two weeks in office, the White House signaled that it too may have its limits.

Prefabricated houses are removed in February from the Israeli Amona outpost in West Bank

'While we don't believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace, the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal,' the White House said.

Trump has not outlined a vision for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, although he has said he'd be keen to broker a peace deal. His election platform made no mention of a Palestinian state.

His pledge to move the US Embassy from coastal Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is vehemently opposed by the Palestinians. But since taking office, the White House has been vague about its plans for the embassy.