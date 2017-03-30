Home | News | Education Secretary says Grammars will help deprived
Major review into car insurance launched after backlash
What was Cleggy doing whispering on the front bench?

Education Secretary says Grammars will help deprived



  • 30/03/2017 18:54:00
  • 81
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • Selective schools could give deprived children access to academic excellence
  • That's what Education Secretary Justine Greening said in social mobility speech
  • Ministers plan to overturn ban on opening grammars imposed by Labour in 1998

By Eleanor Harding, Education Correspondent For The Daily Mail

Published: 19:54 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 19:54 EDT, 30 March 2017

 Justine Greening said grammars will help stop bright poor children going on to earn less than dimmer wealthier classmates  Justine Greening said grammars will help stop bright poor children going on to earn less than dimmer wealthier classmates

 Justine Greening said grammars will help stop bright poor children going on to earn less than dimmer wealthier classmates

A wave of new grammars will help stop bright poor children going on to earn less than dimmer wealthier classmates, Justine Greening said yesterday.

The Education Secretary added that more selective schools could transform the lives of deprived pupils by giving them the same access to academic excellence.

In a speech on social mobility, she spoke of the unfairness that clever deprived students are around a third less likely to earn a high wage than less intelligent richer peers. Ministers plan to overturn a ban on opening grammars imposed by Labour in 1998.

Miss Greening said the new schools would help ‘drill down’ into the factors which have meant poor attainment for ‘certain parts of the country’.

She said: ‘We’re talking about a new model of how grammar schools work and how selection works.

‘It really does mean that we’ve got an education system that caters for the very different talents and potential of different children.’

Miss Greening told a Social Mobility Commission conference in London that deprived youngsters are more likely to go to a failing school.

Even if they graduate and get a good job, they still typically earn more than £2,000-a-year less than those born to parents in managerial jobs, she added.

Miss Greening also highlighted how after leaving the EU, social mobility is ‘a cold, hard, economic imperative’ for the UK.

Miss Greening said the new schools would help ‘drill down’ into the factors which have meant poor attainment for ‘certain parts of the country’ Miss Greening said the new schools would help ‘drill down’ into the factors which have meant poor attainment for ‘certain parts of the country’

Miss Greening said the new schools would help ‘drill down’ into the factors which have meant poor attainment for ‘certain parts of the country’


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Education Secretary says Grammars will help deprived
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Archaeologists discover 'mini pyramid of China'

Archaeologists discover 'mini pyramid of China'

Woman seen staggering after racist thugs break her nose

Woman seen staggering after racist thugs break her nose

Jewel thief, Doris Payne, 86, arrested for missing court

Jewel thief, Doris Payne, 86, arrested for missing court

Latest Nigeria News