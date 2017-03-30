Sherri Papini 'blamed her mom for self-harm in 2003'

By Dailymail.com Reporter

The so-called 'Supermom' who vanished for several weeks before returning and claiming she was abducted, allegedly tried to blame a self-harm attempt on her mother 13 years ago.

Sherri Papini, disappeared last November while out for a jog near her northern California home, and was not seen for more than three weeks.

The 34-year-old mother-of-two claimed she was abducted by two armed Hispanic women on November 2, before she was then tortured by her captors - whose faces she did not see - and eventually dumped on the side of a road on Thanksgiving.

Since she reappeared, no arrests have been made in the alleged kidnapping, no potential motive has been discussed, and Papini has not publicly spoken about her ordeal.

And now, documents from a previous incident when she was accused of misleading police have been revealed by the Sacramento Bee.

The newspaper uncovered documents from 13 years ago outlining how Papini's mother, Loretta Graeff, called police asking for help after her daughter was allegedly self-harming and trying to blame the wounds on her.

The incident report, filed in December 2003, is just two lines long and reads: 'RP states her 21y/o daughter that was living with her was harming herself and blaming it on the RP.

'RP states female is coming back to live with them and she wants advice.'

The newspaper also found two other incidents involving Papini, where her father and sister both claimed she damaged their property.

In 2000, Richard Graeff said his daughter 'burglarized his residence,' before Sheila Koester, 'alleged her back door had been kicked in and she believed Papini was the suspect', the Bee reports.

Shasta County are still investigating the mother's alleged disappearance late last year, however they have said they do not have any reasons not to believe her story.

'The Papini case is still active and the investigation is ongoing,' Lt. Pat Kropholler told the Bee.

'I realize there is a lot of interest in Mrs. Papini and the details of her case. However, I am sure you can understand the necessity of maintaining the integrity of the investigation.

'Please be assured that when it is appropriate to release any further information regarding this case we will do so.'