South Sudanese students told to take out braids from hair



  • 30/03/2017 19:09:00
  • Two South Sudanese students claim they were told to remove their hair braids
  • Grace and Tahbisa, 16, who attend Bentleigh Secondary College in Victoria, said a teacher told them last week they needed to remove the braids by the weekend
  • Grace said the teacher told them their hair 'didn't represent the school'
  • She argued that by braiding their hair it makes it neater and easier to manage  
  • Twins have refused to remove braids and accused the school of discrimination

By Ashleigh Davis For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 20:09 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 20:09 EDT, 30 March 2017

Two South Sudanese students have said they were told by a teacher to take their braids out because they 'didn't represent the school'.

Twins Grace and Tahbisa, 16, told The Age they were pulled out of class by a teacher last week at Bentleigh Secondary College in Victoria.

Grace said: 'We were told that our hair doesn't represent the school. It was a real shock.'

Bentleigh Secondary College students Grace (left) and her sister Tahbisa (right) say they were told to remove the braids from their hair because it 'didn't represent the school' Bentleigh Secondary College students Grace (left) and her sister Tahbisa (right) say they were told to remove the braids from their hair because it 'didn't represent the school'

Grace said the teacher told her and her sister that they would have to remove the braids by the weekend.

The twins are refusing to remove the braids from their hair, and have accused the school of discrimination. 

'It's not a problem and it doesn't affect our education. They are asking us to look like everyone else,' Grace said.

She said that by braiding their hair it was healthier and easier to manage. 

Principal Helene Hiotis told The Age the school has a strict uniform policy that had been in place for the past 10 years. 

'The policy applies equally to all students. We are incredibly proud of our uniform policy which plays an important role in developing a positive and proud school culture,' she said. 

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the Sudanese Community Association Australia and the Department of Education and Training Victoria for a comment. 

The twins (pictured) are refusing to remove the braids from their hair and have accused the school of discrimination. Grace said: 'It's not a problem and it doesn't affect our education. They are asking us to look like everyone else' The twins (pictured) are refusing to remove the braids from their hair and have accused the school of discrimination. Grace said: 'It's not a problem and it doesn't affect our education. They are asking us to look like everyone else'

The principal of Bentleigh Secondary College (pictured), Helene Hiotis, said the school had a strict uniform policy that had been in place for the past 10 years. She said the policy applied equally to all students The principal of Bentleigh Secondary College (pictured), Helene Hiotis, said the school had a strict uniform policy that had been in place for the past 10 years. She said the policy applied equally to all students

