Woman was 'punched and kicked in the back of an Uber'



  • 30/03/2017 19:15:00
  • Altercation took place between a man and woman in the early hours of Friday 
  • NSW Police said the 35-year-old woman was allegedly punched and kicked  
  • Driver fled the scene before police were called to reports of an assault at 1am 
  • The woman was treated for bruising and a laceration then taken to hospital 

By Khaleda Rahman For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 17:30 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 17:31 EDT, 30 March 2017

Police are hunting an Uber driver who allegedly punched and kicked a woman in his cab before fleeing the scene.

An altercation took place between a man and a woman in the back of a vehicle used for Uber rides in Sydney’s Inner West in the early hours of Friday morning, the Today Show reports.

The woman was assaulted near the M4 motorway in Strathfield before the man reportedly left.

Police are hunting an Uber driver who allegedly punched and kicked a woman in his cab

Police are hunting an Uber driver who allegedly punched and kicked a woman in his cab

Police were called to The Boulevarde in Strathfield to reports of an assault at around 1am, an NSW Police spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Officers were told that an altercation took place between a male and a female, where a 35-year-old woman was allegedly punched and kicked,’ she said.

The injured woman was treated by paramedics for bruising and a laceration and then taken to Canterbury Hospital.

Inquiries are continuing, police said.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Uber for comment. 

The altercation in the back of a vehicle took place in Sydney's Inner West around 1am on Friday

The altercation in the back of a vehicle took place in Sydney's Inner West around 1am on Friday


Woman was 'punched and kicked in the back of an Uber'
