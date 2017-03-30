Melbourne pensioner wins right for more welfare benefits

By Bryant Hevesi For Daily Mail Australia

A male pensioner can now receive extra welfare payments after a tribunal disagreed he was in a de-facto relationship with his female housemate.

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal in Melbourne this month found that while Patrick Thomson and Yeshi Dolma had 'occasional sexual encounters', they lacked the 'emotional connection required of a sexual relationship'.

Mr Thomson had been ordered by Centrelink to pay back welfare benefits he received between November 2013 and October 2015 because the pair were deemed to be a couple.

Centrelink made the decision in December 2015 because they had been sharing a house for the past two years.

That decision meant Mr Thomson had his pension reduced because couples receive less than an individual, and he incurred a debt.

Mr Thomson challenged the decision, which was rejected by Centrelink in January 2016, before the matter was referred to the Tribunal.

Tribunal member Conrad Ermert found Mr Thomson was not a member of a couple, was not overpaid pension benefits and does not owe a debt.

'The evidence before me is that ... Ms Dolma and Mr Thomson engaged in occasional sexual encounters but did not have a sexual relationship,' Mr Ermert's ruling says.

'Their sexual relations do not appear to have the emotional connection required of a sexual relationship.

'There is no degree of commitment to one another other than that of mutually convenient and reasonably friendly arrangement.

'I am not satisfied that the relationship between Ms Dolma and Mr Thomson is a de-facto relationship.'

Mr Ermert ordered Centrelink to 'recalculate Mr Thomson's benefits and make the appropriate payments'.