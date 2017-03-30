James Comey's Twitter account is allegedly discovered

By Dailymail.com Reporter

A day after James Comey revealed he was on social media, the FBI director's secret Twitter account has allegedly been discovered.

During the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Leadership dinner on Wednesday, Comey let slip that he is both on Instagram and Twitter, but also said he did not 'want anybody looking at my photos.'

But it appears as the top secret account is no longer under wraps after a Twitter account under the name of 'reinholdniebuhr,' was unearthed and it seems to belong to Comey, according to Gizmodo.

The law enforcement official, told the audience last night that: 'I don't want anybody looking at my photos, but I treasure my privacy and security on the Internet.'

Comey, whose role is to deal with classified information, seemed to take the same attitude on privacy with his own social media.

'I have an Instagram account with nine followers. Nobody's getting in,' he said before saying he made an exception for his daughter's long-term boyfriend because 'they're serious enough.'

Although Comey did not reveal his official account, those clues alone led to the discovery of his apparent Twitter handle, projectexile7.

According to the investigation by the media site, Project Exile is a federal program Comey created while he was a US attorney.

An Instagram with ten followers, one more than Comey mentioned, also exists under the same name. The account was found through the suggested followers of Comey's son

The secret account only follows 27 people, and does not include any tweets or a profile photo. However, Comey's alleged Twitter also follows multiple government accounts including the CIA, Donald Trump, the FBI, and the DNI.

Projectexile7 was found after a four-hour search, according to Gizmodo. The media site uncovered Comey's son's account first, which in turn led them to find Reinhold Niebuhr.

The seemingly strange name actually appeared to match the account to Comey after it was revealed he studied Theology in college and wrote his thesis on the famous Theologian.

Further investigation showed the account liked 39 tweets, nine of which Comey is the main topic.

An Instagram with ten followers, one more than Comey mentioned, also exists under the same name.

Neither the FBI or Comey have confirmed the allegations of the secret Twitter.