Alabama teen banned from taking grandmother to prom

An Alabama teenager has been banned by his high school from taking his grandmother to his senior prom.

Bryce Maine, 18, had asked his nanny Catherine Maine to the Eufaula High School dance as a sweet gesture because she never been to a prom before.

The teen staged a 'promposal' by hand painting the invitation on a canvas.

His excited grandmother accepted and even went out and bought her prom dress for the event next month.

But Bryce's plans came to a screeching halt when his high school principal Steve Hawkins banned the teen from bringing her.

Bryce said he questioned the decision and was told it was because older dates could potentially provide minors with alcohol.

The ordeal struck a chord after his cousin Sarah Catherine posted about her anger on Facebook.

'My blood is boiling right now. My little cousin Bryce wanted to take our Grandma to his senior Prom since she has never been,' Catherine wrote in the post, which has now been viewed more than 2,000 times.

'Well after she done bought her dress and made plans, the principal decided that they cannot do that anymore... Like really?! Eufaula High School let my Grandma go to Prom!'

She said the Eufaula City Schools Board of Education was forced to reach out to Bryce saying if they allowed him to bring his grandmother it could open the door for other students to bring similar dates as a joke.

'Safety of students and staff is the first and most important of the many tasks of a school administrator,' Hawkins said in a statement.

'For the 10 years I have been high school principal, we have denied requests each year from students asking to bring older dates to prom.

'We do not chance leaving any stone unturned when it comes to safety. Most high schools have an age limit for prom attendees.'

