Nicola Sturgeon photo similar to Thatcher picture

Nicola Sturgeon has always said she is a ‘child of Thatcher’ who got involved in politics because of her anger at the policies of the late Tory prime minister.

But the Iron Lady might have had more of a influence on the Scottish First Minister than she thought, judging by this picture.

A photograph of Miss Sturgeon shared last night looked remarkably similar to a relaxed shot of the then premier taken in Downing Street during the 1980s.

The Scottish Government last night tweeted an image of the First Minister with her feet up on a couch in her official Edinburgh residence.

The 45-year-old was pictured as she signed a letter to the Prime Minister formally requesting a second Scottish independence referendum.

Miss Sturgeon is pressing ahead with a formal approach for a section 30 order –the mechanism for the powers to hold a referendum – despite being told by Mrs May ‘now is not the time’.

The Scottish Government tweet read: ‘First Minister @NicolaSturgeon in Bute House, Edinburgh, working on final draft of Section 30 letter to Prime Minister Theresa May.’

It is expected to be sent to Downing Street today.

Around 62 per cent of Scottish voters backed the UK remaining part of the EU in June 2016 and the SNP manifesto for last year’s Holyrood elections made clear another ballot on independence should take place if there were a ‘material change in circumstances’ from the previous ballot in 2014.

But Scottish Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat politicians are opposed to it.

It comes as Sturgeon renewed her assault on Theresa May to brand her 'reckless' and claim the PM cannot fight for Britain's self-determination while blocking an independence referendum.

The First Minster and Prime Minister have been engaged in an increasingly bitter war of words over the SNP demands for a re-run of the 2014 referendum over Brexit.

Ms Sturgeon's latest salvo will be blunted in London by research suggesting Scots have similar priorities to the rest of the UK for the Brexit talks and are not interested in their own special deal.

Mrs May has rejected the call for a new referendum on the grounds the nation's attention must be united behind getting the best deal from Brussels.

Writing in The Guardian, Ms Sturgeon said the PM's proclamation in Article 50 letter that Brest would 'restore, as we see it, our national self-determination' meant the SNP has a 'cast-iron democratic mandate' for a second vote on independence.

Ms Sturgeon said: 'The Scottish parliament this week voted to mandate formal discussions with the UK government on the process to give the people of Scotland a choice on their future.

'For a prime minister who on Wednesday proclaimed Brexit as an exercise in self -determination to now seek to block Scotland's own right to self-determination would be democratically indefensible.'

The SNP is campaigning for a second referendum to be held in around 18 months, allowing time for a Brexit deal to be struck and an independence vote held before the Article 50 period expires in March 2019.

Mrs May's letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk sets a hard deadline of two years to do the deal.