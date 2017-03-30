Holidaymakers in the Caribbean verbally abuse hotel staff

By Fionn Hargreaves For Mailonline

Published: 18:16 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 18:17 EDT, 30 March 2017

An irate group of holidaymakers launched a foul-mouthed tirade at hotel staff in the Caribbean when their children got trapped in a lift.

The party, who were staying at the Royalton Hotel in Saint Lucia, filmed their desperate attempt to free the children.

When staff appear to help, the group, believed to be from America, start swearing at them.

A group of holidaymakers in the Caribbean filmed themselves verbally assaulting hotel staff when their children got stuck in a lift. Pictured, the group try to prise open the door themselves

In the clip, the panicking group are seen running around the corridors, saying: 'We have to pull the fire alarm. Pull every fire alarm possible - pull every fire alarm.'

The group try and fail to break the glass to activate the fire alarm, as one of them says: 'There's no camera's right?'

A security guard arrives at the lift and tries to calm the women down.

One of them says: 'We are not worrying, it's not your f*****g kids.

When members of staff appear to help and calm them down, one of the women says: 'We are not worrying. It's not your f****** kids.' Even though the employees tell them to be careful, the group continue to damage the lift by trying to break it open

'We have been having problems with you f*****g people. F*** off.'

The group storms upstairs to see if they can open the lift doors themselves.

One of the family members who is freed from the lift starts screaming at hotel staff and tells one: 'I will f******* kill you.' The clip has been watched over a million times on YouTube

One of the women complains about the female employee who tried to help, saying: 'She just stands there.''

On the higher floor, a male hotel employee stands by the lift and is also verbally assualted by the group.

The woman says: 'And he just stands there, watching us.'

Even though they are damaging the doors, the irate group try to prise the lift open with their bare hands.

Inside the lift, a voice is heard saying: 'Open this f****** door let me out.'

A female employee comes to help the group and tells them to be careful of the doors, while a man tries to use a fire extinguisher to open it.

When they managed to open the door, the man who was trapped in the lift starts to threaten the employees.

He is caught on camera shouting: 'I will f****** kill you.'

After it was uploaded to YouTube earlier this month, the video has been watched more than a million times.