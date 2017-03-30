Woman, 85, survived FIVE DAYS in the Colorado wilderness

By James Wilkinson For Dailymail.com

An 85-year-old great-grandmother survived five days in the snowy wilds of Colorado with only her pet cat for company after taking a wrong turn onto a muddy mountain trail.

Ruby Stein was on her way back home to Akron after visiting family on March 21 when she took a wrong turn near Gypsum, 50 miles west of Denver, and got stuck in mud and snow.

'I was keeping myself very, very calm,' she told the Denver Post. 'I knew I either had to or it was over with. I have too many great-grandkids and grandkids. I didn't want it to be over with.'

Lost: Ruby Stein (pictured left with granddaughter Alee Preuss and her cat Nikki) was going home after visiting her grandkids (left) on March 21 when she got lost in the Colorado wilds

Trapped: Stein became trapped in snow and mud after getting lost looking for the I-70. She was stranded with Nikki for five days with only a sweet roll and a Rice Krispie Treat to eat

Stein had just started the 245-mile journey from Gypsum to Akron and was trying to find the Interstate 70 to beat an incoming storm when she took the wrong turn.

A former rancher, she knew a few tricks - but rocking her Nissan Sentra back and forth using the gas pedal did not free the car from its muddy trap.

'I blowed my horn and blowed my horn and flashed my lights until the battery ran down,' she said.

'Then my car went dead. I had a cellphone with me, but it wouldn't work.'

With no way of moving and no help in sight, Stein realized she would have to bed down for the foreseeable future, with only a handful of snacks to eat and her cat Nikki for company.

As snow showers fell on and off, Ruby made a blanket out of some clothes her daughter had given her to donate to charity, using safety pins.

She also stayed warm by stuffing clothing around the windows for insulation.

Her water came from the snow outside, which she scooped up in a cat food container.

But her real problem was a lack of human food. She portioned out her meager rations - a Rice Krispie Treat and the remains of a sweet roll - allowing herself just two bites a day.

Even Nikki's cat food started to look temping, she said.

'When my Rice Krispies treat was getting close, I thought, "It might be good," she said. 'I was looking out the window for foliage or something else to eat.'

Staying warm: Preuss had given Stein clothes to take for charity, so she used them to cover up windows and turned them into a makeshift blanket. She also portioned up her supplies

Hungry: Stein had plenty of food for Nikki - and says she was tempted to start eating it. She drank snow for water, and kept her mind occupied reading a book

Stein is a tough woman, however.

'I've got scars on my body from horses,' she said. 'I'm only five foot and 110 pounds. I've just always been a doer. I'm an old farm girl from the day I was born.'

She has mental fortitude too. She spent her solitary time with her thoughts, and occasionally distracted herself by reading a book.

But by March 25, a Saturday, her food was almost gone and no help was in sight. A brief glimpse of a helicopter overhead had turned out to be a false hope.

'I thought, "That’s it,"' said Stein. 'Whatever God wants, God wants.'

And that's when rescue came.

Dan Higbee and Katie Preston had decided to ski that day, but as the slopes were packed they plumped on a hike instead.

Even their 4x4 had trouble negotiating the mountain due to the slush as they made their way up the winding mountain road, said Higbee.

'If I would have stopped my momentum, we would have been stuck. We drove until we couldn’t drive anymore. And then there’s this Nissan Sentra.'

Staying strong: Stein said she needed to stay strong for her grandkids. She grew up on a farm, so is used to putting up with hardships. She was found - feeling okay - after five days

The couple thought it had been abandoned - until they asked if things were okay.

'She was in the back of the car,' Higbee said. 'She said, "No, everything is not OK."'

Higbee told News 9 that Stein didn't leave the car straight away.

'It took a while to get to her because she had kind of barricade herself to get her through the elements,' he said.

But inside the barricade was Stein, surprised but unharmed, with no sign of hypothermia or frostbite.

Rescuers: Dan Higbee (pictured) and girlfriend Katie Preston decided to go for a hike on Saturday and chanced upon Stein's car while driving their 4x4

In fact, they said, she was very talkative.

'She was talking so much and we had to tell her to drink water and eat your sandwich,' said Higbee.

Nikki the cat, meanwhile, was lounging in the car, untroubled.

He and Preston drove Stein back to her granddaughter Alee Preuss's home, dropping her and the authorities a message on the way.

Preuss was out searching for her grandmother when they called, and returned home to find Stein there - along with quite a few others.

'When we got here, the sheriff was here and paramedics were checking her out,' she said. 'We just cried. Basically everyone who was here was just crying.'

Since then, Preuss says, Stein has bounced right back and is going about her business as usual.

And she's not listening to any nonsense about having her car taken away, no matter how much her grandkids demand it.

'I said, "They better not take my car!"' she said. 'I've driven since I was 12 years old out on the farm in Kansas.'

As for Nikki, she's doing fine - and had no idea of the danger she was in.

Preston said that when they opened the door on Stein and Nikki, 'She had more food out for the cat than she did for herself.

'A full bowl of cat food was just sitting there.'