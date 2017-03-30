Trump planned to build a 60-story castle in 1984

By Regina F. Graham For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:08 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 15:53 EDT, 30 March 2017

President Donald Trump would have been the king of a castle in 1984 had he completed his plans to build a huge $200million fortress in then-crime-ridden New York City.

The real estate mogul wanted to build a 60-story skyscraper castle that was described as a luxury condo building with six cylinders of varying heights, according to a 1984 New York Times report.

Gold-leafed, coned and crenelated tops would have been found at the top of the cylinders of Trump Castle, which would have been located at 650 Madison Avenue - two blocks north from Trump Tower on 57th Street and 5th Avenue.

Johnson Burgee Architects created blueprints that show the proposed six cylinder castle that Donald Trump wanted to build in the Upper East Side neighborhood of New York City in 1984

Trump's Castle, as it was dubbed, would have been located at 650 Madison Avenue, which is now the home to a 27-story office and retail tower (file above)

Trump hired Johnson/Burgee Architects to create blueprints and build an actual model of the castle. He also had started to make plans to secure his desired 60th Street location with the landowners.

Architect Philip Johnson told the Times that the medieval defenses were 'very Trumpish' and that 'Trump is mad and wonderful.'

The medieval-themed castle would have even come complete with battlements, a working drawbridge and a water-filled moat.

Trump apparently wanted the bridge to be guarded, as the crime rate in New York City soared during this time period.

Roughly 1,450 murders occurred that year in the city, which is around the same time the crack epidemic began sweeping across the Big Apple and other states in the country.

The real estate mogul (pictured above in 1984) wanted the 60-story skyscraper castle to be a luxury condo building. It would have come complete with battlements, a working drawbridge and a water-filled moat. But the project was scrapped a short time later

It's unclear if Trump, who talked about how crime still plagues cities like New York and Chicago during his presidential campaign, had desired to live in the building he dubbed 'Trump Castle'.

But the proposed fortress for the Upper East Side was abandoned when the owners of the site, Prudential, decided not to proceed with the project.

'We didn't want to do a deal that depended on selling apartments for $1.5 million each to break even,' a Prudential executive told the Los Angeles Times.

Prudential bought the property in 1981 for $90 million, and an executive said at the time the company 'could make more money - $45 million, it hopes - by selling the property to another corporation or developer,' the New York Times reported at the time.

The established businessman did go on to build a castle, kind of. In 1985, he opened Trump's Castle Casino in Atlantic City, but it has since been turned into the Golden Nugget.

In addition, the site where Trump wanted to build the castle in the Big Apple is currently the home to a 27-story office and retail tower.

