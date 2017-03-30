Oldest tattooed couple from Florida are 90 per cent inked

By Abigail Miller For Dailymail.com

Published: 15:44 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 15:53 EDT, 30 March 2017

A Florida couple have officially been named the world's most tattooed male and female senior citizens.

Charlotte Guttenberg, 68 and her partner Chuck Helmke, 76 were dubbed the most tattooed senior citizen female and male by the Guinness World Records 2017.

Guttenberg, from Florida, is 91.5 per cent covered in ink, and her partner Chuck Helmke is 93.75 per cent covered.

Charlotte Guttenberg and her partner Chuck Helmke were dubbed the most tattooed senior citizen female and male by the Guinness World Records 2017

They met in a tattoo parlor in November of 2006 and started dating a year later. Pictured is the top of Guttenberg's head

They met in a tattoo parlor in November of 2006 and started dating a year later. Guttenberg was there getting her first tattoo as a birthday present to herself after her husband died.

Helmke's wife died a month later, and had stopped in at the parlor to see friends when he was asked to comfort Guttenburg during her session.

His first tattoo was much earlier, when he was 18 and enlisted in the US army with some of his friends.

Now, the couple each have 'full-body suits,' but not a single one that matches.

Speaking about why they have so many, they told the Independent: 'Because we can. There is no limit on the amount anyone can have, it is only limited by your own desire.

'It is up to the individual. We both have body suits that are Oriental and Spiritual in theme, although they are very different. Our tattoos tell the story we each want to tell. It seems we both have a lot to say'.

Guttenberg (left), from Florida, is 91.5 per cent covered in ink, and her partner Chuck Helmke (right) is 93.75 per cent covered

They get a lot of stares and reactions, and not all of them are positive, the couple said

The inked-couple each have favorites out of the bunch. For Helmke, it is his tattoo that memorializes his deceased wife, and for Guttenberg it's the first one she ever got, a colorful butterfly on a peony.

They get a lot of stares and reactions, and not all of them are positive, the couple said.

However, they said that they 'realize tattooing is not for everyone'.

The two have a refreshing reaction to any negative comments that they receive, and said: 'We both consider that says more about the individual that it does us. Most people are religiously and culturally opposed to tattoos, as we said, so we don't try to force our atrwork on everyone.

'If you want to look at it, please do. If not, don't. For us, no other response is necessary'.

Since being told that they are the most tattooed couple in the world, they have had more ink done

Guttenberg's first tattoo was in 2006, but Helmke's was much earlier when he was 18 and about to enter the army

Since being told that they are the most tattooed couple in the world, they have had more ink done.

They said to the Independent: 'It has been an honor for both of us to have these titles from Guinness World Records. We have enjoyed meeting, in person and on social media, the many people who have contacted us and admired or inquired about our artwork.

'It gives us the opportunity to interact with people that we wouldn't have otherwise met.

'One of the things we both have noted, is that many young people come up to us in public and strike up conversation with us'.