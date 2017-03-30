Jamie Baker gets 40 years prison for poisoning husband

By James Wilkinson For Dailymail.com and Associated Press

A Delaware woman has been sentenced to 40 years for murdering her husband by secretly lacing his steroid injections with antifreeze.

Jamie Baker, 47, has admitted in court to killing her competitive weightlifter husband James D Baker II, 42, who collapsed in their bedroom on September 16, 2013.

Baker was sentenced Thursday in Kent County Superior Court and ordered to have no contact with her husband's family, a spokesman for the state Department of Justice told the News Journal.

She had faced 15 years to life for the murder.

She had been charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Superior Court in Dover in February.

Jamie Baker reportedly told officers she filled a hypodermic syringe with antifreeze and injected it into her husband's bottles of liquid steroids, but she did not give them a motive.

An autopsy on James Baker found ethylene glycol inside his kidneys. The chemical is found in antifreeze.

In small doses, it crystallizes inside the organs, eventually causing death.

Bottles of steroids discovered at the scene were found to contain the substance.

But at first, how they became contaminated remained a mystery.

James Baker had ordered the steroids online with a friend, who testified that the bottles had not been tampered with when they arrived at his home.

The weightlifter had then taken the bottles to his own home, where he kept them in a locked toolbox in his closet.

It was only after a year of investigation that Jamie Baker admitted that she had used a hypodermic needle to drain a container of antifreeze in their garage and inject the bottles with it.

James Baker then unwittingly injected the substance into his body, ultimately causing his death.

According to the man's obituary, he worked as an environmental specialist for 22 years at the DuPont Experimental Station and had two daughters.