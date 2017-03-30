How Mark Austin confronted his daughter about her anorexia

By Laura Lambert For The Daily Mail

Published: 15:41 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 16:11 EDT, 30 March 2017

He recently admitted that he had struggled to understand his teenage daughter’s anorexia, and at one point had told her to ‘starve yourself to death’.

And now Mark Austin has confronted his daughter Maddy about her battle with the illness, saying ‘you were completely determined to kill yourself’.

In a candid video for the mental health campaign Heads Together, he spoke of his despair at watching his daughter ‘waste away’ from 9 ½ stone to 5 ½ stone.

He told her: ‘I could never understand what had triggered you from being a normal, healthy 17-year-old to lose so much weight so quickly.

Veteran newsreader Mark Austin has confronted his daughter Maddy about her battle with anorexia, saying ‘you were completely determined to kill yourself’

In a candid video for the mental health campaign Heads Together, Austin spoke of his despair at watching his daughter ‘waste away’ from 9 ½ stone to 5 ½ stone

‘I couldn’t understand what was going through your mind.’

Maddy, who is now 22 and studying at university, replied: ‘I think I always had this underlying depression, this underlying low, where I always felt like I wasn’t good enough.’

Her father met her comments with disbelief, shaking his head as they discussed the disease that led Maddy, a former Olympic hopeful, to lose four stone in 2012.

She continued: ‘The only way that I could show the world I wasn’t OK was by controlling what I was eating, by losing weight, by having this one thing I could control.

Austin explained to Maddy that he found it impossible to know how to help, saying: ‘I couldn’t even come to terms with how to stop it or how to help you, it was like you were completely determined to kill yourself’

‘Anorexia was a way of me showing that I wasn’t OK.’

Austin explained to her that he found it impossible to know how to help, saying: ‘I couldn’t even come to terms with how to stop it or how to help you, it was like you were completely determined to kill yourself.’

‘I got it badly wrong, we got it badly wrong. But then I don’t know how people would know how to deal with that, watching your daughter wasting away.’

The former ITV newsreader first opened up about Maddy’s anorexia last month, admitting he had initially thought she was being ‘crass, insensitive, selfish and pathetic’.

In a frank article for The Sunday Times, he explained that his reaction stemmed from a lack of understanding that anorexia is a serious mental condition.

Maddy, who is now 22 and studying at university, said: ‘I think I always had this underlying depression, this underlying low, where I always felt like I wasn’t good enough’

He wrote: ‘I even remember saying, “If you really want to starve yourself to death, just get on with it”. And at least once, exasperated and at a loss, I think I actually meant it.

‘What I failed utterly to grasp was that she was seriously mentally ill and could not see a future for herself.’

He also told of how he would present the News at Ten while wondering whether his straight-A* pupil daughter would survive the night.

Father of three Austin - whose wife Catherine is an A&E doctor - quit as an ITV News presenter last year after three decades with ITN.

Maddy, who was a successful 800m runner, was first diagnosed with anorexia in 2012 after starting to skip meals and becoming obsessed with calories.

Father of three Austin - whose wife Catherine is an A&E doctor - quit as an ITV News presenter last year after three decades with ITN

Efforts to get medical help were hampered by the fact she wasn’t thin enough to be admitted full-time to an eating disorder unit.

The breakthrough came when Maddy attended an NHS clinic at Farnham Hospital in Surrey as a day patient with monitored mealtimes and intensive counselling.

The video of the Austins was one of 10 films that were specially commissioned by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry for their Heads Together campaign.

Former England cricketer Freddie Flintoff and comedian Ruby Wax also made films about their experiences with mental illness.