Possible sighting of AMBER alert man Tad Cummins

By Abigail Miller For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:16 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 16:16 EDT, 30 March 2017

Tennessee officials are investigating the possible sighting of a 50-year-old teacher who is believed to have kidnapped his student, 15, two weeks ago.

TBI officials held a news conference Tuesday two weeks after Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas is said to have been kidnapped by her former teacher Tad Cummins, Fox 17 reported.

There have been over 1,100 tips to the authorities, but no credible sightings so far.

Tennessee officials are investigating the possible sighting of a 50-year-old teacher who is believed to have kidnapped his student, 15, two weeks ago

Law enforcement across the country have been cooperating with the Tennessee authorities, but there have been no founded leads so far.

Officials held the press conference to caution the public of 'victim blaming,' saying that the two did not fall in love and run away, but that it was a well thought out kidnapping.

They also asked the public to stay vigilant, and for any leads to be reported immediately.

Thomas, who is 15, is believed to be with her former teacher Tad Cummins, 50. He is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.

He is on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Because it has now two weeks, officials say that they could be just about anywhere, and have notified authorities in Mexico about the AMBER alert, just in case.

'We had heard some time ago that Tad Cummins had bragged about having a way out, literally having a place in Honduras,' the Thomas family's attorney Jason Whatley told Fox.

'We also have evidence Elizabeth herself believed she had a way out of the country',

Their location is uncertain, but Whatley and TBI investigators agreed that Elizabeth was kidnapped. There has never been anything romantic about their relationship.

'We have knowledge of grooming, we have knowledge of what law people would even call brainwashing, and we also have knowledge of a child who was conflicted, a child who was even scared of this man,' Whatley said.

A nationwide BOLO has been issued, and the FBI and National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are involved., reported Fox.

Anyone who sees Cummins or Thomas should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.