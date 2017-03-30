Man arrested over Merseyside hit-and-run of four-year-old

By Paddy Dinham For Mailonline

Published: 12:47 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 14:51 EDT, 30 March 2017

A man has been arrested a day after his mother made an impassioned plea for him to hand himself in following a hit-and-run crash that killed four-year-old .

Aidan McAteer was interview by police on suspicion of causing the death of Violet-Grace Younes by dangerous driving and causing serious injury after the incident in St Helens, Merseyside, on March 24.

His mother Alicia McAteer had pleaded for him to contact police on Wednesday.

Aidan McAteer (left) has been arrested following a road crash that killed four-year-old Violet-Grace Younes (right)

His mother, Alicia McAteer, made an emotional plea for him to contact police on Wednesday

Police blocking off the road at the scene in St Helens after the crash on March 24

Violet died on from her injuries in hospital the day after the crash.

Her grandmother, Angela French, 55, who was with Violet when they were struck by the vehicle, remains in hospital.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that the suspect will be questioned today.

Another man, Dean Brennan, 27, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with assisting an offender, theft of a motor vehicle and being carried in a stolen vehicle.

A third man, aged 23, from Prescot, Merseyside, had been arrested on suspicion of being carried in a stolen vehicle but released pending further inquiries.

Several floral tributes and cuddly toys are left on a wall next to the spot where the collision occured