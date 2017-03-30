50 Arkansas dachshunds up for adoption after they rescued

By Alex Matthews For Mailonline

Published: 13:52 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 14:05 EDT, 30 March 2017

Almost 50 dachshund puppies were rescued from the trailer of an elderly man after their explosive breeding left his home overrun.

The man in Crawford Country, Arkansas, was spending almost seven days a week looking after the pups and finally called in help after he could no longer cope.

The dog-lover had originally welcomed just four puppies into his cramped trailer, but failed to have them neutered or spayed.

It is believed that he had no idea that the dogs could breed so fast and within five years his home was overrun, reports abc.

One of the dog's rescued. Despite the conditions the pets were living in, it was reported the owner was so devoted to caring for them that he went without food to pay for their upkeep

He asked for help after his puppy brood reached 17 but could not find the appropriate party to take them off his hands.

The owner was so devoted to his beloved puppies that he would often go without food in order to pay for their upkeep.

However, he is now said to be 'very grateful' after a charity swooped in to offer them temporary accommodation and care.

Terri Bondi, founder of Save Underdogs in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, said the dogs had come from a 'hoarding situation'.

Ms Bondi said that when vets arrived at the man's trailer, he had 75 dogs, but decided to keep only three.

Fortunately, although the dogs had not been seeing a vet, Ms Bondi said they were both clean and friendly.

She said that their owner had done the 'very best he could' to look after them.