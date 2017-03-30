Brazilian police dog collars two robbers hiding in forest

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

A police dog is being hailed a hero after a spectacular manhunt ended in the capture of two suspected robbers found submerged in a swampy lagoon and in dense forest undergrowth.

Police in Brazil released footage of fearless canine Brutus - a Dutch Shepherd sniffer dog - collaring two fugitives following the attempted heist on a post office in south Brazil.

The images capture the moment the detector dog guides its handlers through the forest to a boggy area where it finds one of the accused who has tried to hide by dunking beneath the murky water.

The intrepid dog then tracks down the location of the other escapee who is found buried under bushes in another part of the forest beside a road.

Police spokesperson, Captain Karoline Melo da Cunha, said: 'Both men allegedly tried to rob the post office at gunpoint. When the alarm was raised, they attempted to escape on a motorbike.

'They lost control of the bike and one fled on foot into the woods on the Itajaí Açu River in the Itoupava Seca area. Kennel police were immediately deployed to track the suspects with the help of Brutus.'

Police film of the incident shows the clever canine detecting the first escapee in the swamp.

As Brutus scouts the area, he picks up the scent of the suspect. He then stands stock still at the water's edge, pricks up his ears and lifts his tail as a signal to handlers he knows where the fugitive is.

But Officer Tiago Steffen, Brutus's trainer, is confused because he can't see what the hound has found.

Seconds later, the courageous dog leaps into the water, pulling the cop behind him.

Trusting the dog's instincts, Steffen gives the foraging animal enough rope to plough ahead.

Paddling through the water the sniffer dog turns towards the trees and suddenly a bedraggled man surfaces. The suspect had apparently tried to escape by submerging himself in a muddy hiding place.

Steffan is heard repeatedly shouting 'heff, heff, heff', shorthand commands to his dog to grab and immobilise the suspect and ordering the wanted man to 'put your hands on your head' and 'lie on the ground.'

Other officers, pleased by their success, wade into the water to arrest the outlaw.

Minutes after the first arrest, police central command relayed a tip off about the possible whereabouts of a second bandit.

Cunha said: 'The handlers set off again with Brutus and he sniffed out traces of the other assailant and found him lying flattened face down in dense bushes.'

Footage shows Brutus straining at the leash as he bounds along the path alongside a road then disappearing into dense foliage to uncover the runaway.

Again the officers are unsure where the suspect is but with Brutus's help they soon locate the concealed fugitive whose blue jeans can be seen emerging from the dirt as police pull him into the open.

Steffen said 20-month-old Brutus was 'incredible because this is the first time he's found someone submerged in water.

'We train our detector dogs to act in various locations where people try to hide themselves. This includes crossing rivers at high and low points, but we have never trained our dogs to find people immersed in water.

'Without his skill we wouldn't have found either of the suspects because both were completely hidden from view.'

Brutus is one of four highly trained canines, one for each handler, at Blumenau police kennels. He joined the force at three months old and trains for four hours per day.

Lieutenant coronel Jefferson Schmidt said: 'Our dogs are super-efficient and this was just another routine hunt to find people that the human eye cannot detect. Brutus is already back to work doing what he does best.

'Our dogs are deployed to act in different situations including this one, as well as finding drugs and controlling crowds like football fans and so on..'

The action began after cops were alerted when two gunmen attempted to rob a local post office. The assailants fled on a motorbike. But after losing control of the vehicle near a bridge, the hunted men fled into the wood in a bid to escape.

According to Cunha, both suspects, who have not been named, confessed to the crime and have been remanded in police custody. The weapon used in the attempted robbery was found by detectives.