Top aide to President Donald Trump leaves administration

By Associated Press

Published: 12:54 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 14:09 EDT, 30 March 2017

A top aide to President Donald Trump is leaving his administration after a short tenure in which her coworkers viewed her suspiciously as a source of leaks to reporters.

Deputy Chief of Staff Katie Walsh was suspected of 'leaking all the time' to journalists, one White House official told DailyMail.com on Thursday, an hour after West Wing sources confirmed her departure to multiple news outlets.

A Washington Post reporter tweeted that Walsh was seen as a 'leaky vessel' by other White House personnel.

A senior administration official told DailyMail.com on Thursday that Walsh had approached senior strategist Steve Bannon about departing the White House to help operate America First, a political nonprofit founded to promote the president's agenda.

Her departure comes on the day the Trump administration is reeling from the most explosive leak yet, a report that two White House officials played a role in showing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes intelligence reports tying the Obama administration to surveillance of his successor last year.

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, Katie Walsh appears at a post-election press briefing to discuss the RNC's role in the election, at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington. Walsh, a top aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the administration. Two senior White House officials said Thursday, March 30, 2017, that Deputy Chief of Staff Katie Walsh was leaving for a private sector role. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

Walsh, formerly chief of staff at the Republican National Committee, will likely take on a consulting role there, and also advise America First, whose role in keeping the president's base energized has yet to take shape.

As White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus's senior deputy, she performed many of the duties that are traditionally the province of her boss while he played a more strategic role.

Despite her low profile, she has become a key player in the administration's inner circle and has grown close to the president in recent months.

It is unclear what the departure means for Priebus, whom some have blamed for Trump's early failures, including the collapse of the GOP health care plan.