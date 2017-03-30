Capturing the Big Apple: JFK, James Dean, Sammy Davis Jr.
By Timothyna Duncan For Dailymail.com
Published: 09:28 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 14:13 EDT, 30 March 2017
On the campaign trail: John and Jacqueline Kennedy are paraded through the streets of Manhattan during JFK's 1960 presidential campaign. This image is among the group of photographs going on sale to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the French Photo Agency Magnum. In one picture taken by Magnum photographer Cornell Capa, then-Senator John F. Kennedy is seen with his wife Jackie in a black convertible campaigning during a ticker tape parade
A series of evocative images from 1950s and 1960s New York - including JFK and Jackie being paraded through the streets of Manhattan and Dennis Stock's iconic image of James Dean stalking through rainy Times Square, cigarette hanging out the corner of his mouth - are being put on exhibition and up for sale on Thursday.
To celebrate its 70th anniversary, photo agency Magnum is exhibiting this series of iconic photographs today in a show called 'Early Magnum: On & In New York'.
Also included in the exhibition are images of members of the notorious Brooklyn gang, the Jokers, and suited-up Wall Street brokers on the Manhattan streets in 1959.
The show combines classic images taken in the 1950s by Magnum photographers including Bruce Davidson, Elliott Erwitt, Erich Hartmann and Dennis Stock along with archival pictures from the agency’s New York office.
In one picture taken by Magnum photographer Cornell Capa, then-Senator John F. Kennedy is seen with his wife Jackie in a black convertible. The pair, who are adorned with confetti as they drive through the busy streets of New York, were campaigning during a ticker tape parade.
Rebel without a cause: This iconic photograph of James Dean stalking through Times Square in the rain, cigarette hanging from his mouth, was taken in 1955 by Dennis Stock who profiled the young actor for LIFE magazine. Stock followed Dean to NY and his hometown in Indiana from his new home in Los Angeles and the two became friends. Stock says he aimed for spontaneity when he took the actor's pictures to show his 'true character'. 'I took photos that I thought were revealing of his true character,' Stock wrote. 'Our collaboration was the best imaginable for a portrait exploration'. The photographs, including this frame, ran in the March 7 1955 issue of LIFE. Little over six months later, Dean would be dead – killed in a horrific car wreck in California. At the time of his death, aged just 24, Dean had only made three movies, two of which hadn’t yet been released
Capa - the brother of one of the co-founders of the Magnum Photo Agency Robert Capa - continued to photograph Kennedy's inauguration and documented the first 100 days of his administration after he won the election.
The Life Magazine photographer developed a warm relationship with Mrs Kennedy and the two would later collaborate to create the International Center of Photography, one of the first museums dedicated to exhibiting photography.
In a book published in 1963, Camera, Capa said: 'I have been interested in photographing the everyday life of my fellow humans and the commonplace spectacle of the world around me, and in trying to distill out of these their beauty and whatever is of permanent interest.'
Another image in Magnum's portfolio is of the late teen heartthrob James Dean smoking a cigarette as he braves the city's rainy weather while donning a dapper black trench coat.
Taken in 1955 by Dennis Stock, the iconic photo shows the novice actor walking through Times Square, just a block away from The Actors Studio.
Stock, who became close friends with Dean, says he aimed for spontaneity when he took the actor's pictures to show his 'true character'.
'I wasn’t interested in a lot of the poses Jimmy took,' Stock wrote in the book Dennis Stock: James Dean.
'They were artificial, so I let him go through a lot of nonsense until he relaxed and became spontaneous.
'Then I took photos that I thought were revealing of his true character. Our collaboration was the best imaginable for a portrait exploration.'
Dean was killed in a car crash that same year. The following year, he was nominated for Best Actor by the Academy, making him the first actor to receive a posthumous nomination.
Deep in thought: Entertainer Sammy Davis Jr looks out onto Manhattan at dawn in 1959. Primarily a singer and dancer, his career spanned six decades and he acted in a number of films and Broadway shows. He was immensely popular and was breaking the race barrier of a segregated entertainment industry. By 1959 he had joined the actors’ super group, the Rat Pack, headed by Frank Sinatra, with whom he had struck up an immediate and close friendship. The group would go on to make several successful movies including the original version of Ocean's 11. The Jewish convert - who lost an eye in a car accident in 1953 - died of throat cancer at his home in Beverly Hills, California, in May 1990. In addition to his award-winning body of work, he is often remembered for his comedic response after he was asked about his handicap: 'Handicap?' he asked. 'Talk about handicap. I'm a one-eyed Negro Jew'
A young Sammy Davis Jr. is seen looking out of a Manhattan window in another picture. Glass in hand and wearing a fitting white tee, the Grammy Award-winning artist looks deep in thought as he crouches on a chair in the image captured in 1959.
That year the entertainer - who was known for his music, acting and impressions of celebrities - became a member of the actors' group Rat Pack led by his friends Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford, the brother-in-law of John F. Kennedy.
The notorious Brooklyn gang the Jokers - a group of teenagers of Italian, Irish and Polish origin - are also featured in this exhibition. One image, captured in 1959, is a profile shot of a gang member resting his head on his hand while another shows four members of the group dining at a restaurant that same year.
The other pictures the French agency - which was founded over a magnum of champagne at the Museum of Modern Art - show include a New Yorker smoking on the streets under the Brooklyn Bridge, a bird's eye view of colorful cars on the city's narrow streets, a close up shot of the number plate of a 1953 car as well as Magnum photographers hard at work in the agency's New York office.
Young rebel: The pictures of New York youth subculture were taken by Bruce Davidson, a photographer who trailed a Brooklyn gang called the Jokers around the city. Captured in 1959, this profile shot is of a gang member resting his head on his hand. The Magnum photographer who snapped the shots said: 'In time they allowed me to witness their fear, depression and anger. I soon realized that I, too, was feeling their pain. In staying close to them, I uncovered my own feelings of failure, frustration and rage'
The real rebels without a cause: Four members of the Jokers - who were of Irish, Polish and Italian descent - were photographed in a restaurant in 1959. They frequently ate at a neighborhood diner called Helen's Candy Store. The gang earned money because Davidson's pictures were published but the photographer's relationship with some of the members would eventually become rocky as they later threatened him to give them more of the proceeds of the pictures. Davidson's passion for photography did not wane and he later told the New York Times: 'It’s like "Beauty and the Beast" I make the beast beautiful, and what’s beautiful I make bestial'
Behind-the-scenes: Magnum photographer Elliott Erwitt is pictured with his wife Lucienne and their daughter, Ellen. The family was at the Magnum New York branch, on 64th street. This was taken during a time when laws in several states banned companies from hiring pregnant women for a period of time before and after they gave birth. It wasn't until 2014 that New York City enacted the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which requires employers to offer accommodations to pregnant women
Going up in smoke: Eric Hartmann, a Magnum photographer who loved capturing the 'everyday' aspects of the Big Apple, took this shot of a New Yorker smoking on the streets under the Brooklyn Bridge in 1955. Hartmann, who died in 1999, said: 'A large portion of my work is concerned with people because people are the most inventive and news-making part of our lives. Yet I am as much attracted to the evidence of their presence and efforts, whether good or evil, as I am to the people themselves'
Moment in time: Bruce Davidson snapped a shot of Wall Street in 1956, a time when this buzzing financial district was not yet the hub of America's economy and was entirely based in Manhattan. This was a period when Americans had little faith in the market after it crashed in 1929 and ushered in the Great Depression. But towards the end of the decade, investment firms like Merrill Lynch began merging with others and were amassing great wealth. By the 1960s, Wall Street was quickly becoming the country’s leading financial district
Flying colors: This aerial view shows traffic on the city’s streets in 1953 and a Manhattan that was permanently changing and under construction. During the 1950s, the city's cabs - which also had the trademark yellow color at the time - began to operate in the city in their hundreds
Vintage: This closeup shot, taken by Werner Bischof, is of a New York car's number plate in 1953. The Magnum photographer died the following year when his car went over a cliff on a mountain road in the Andes, killing all three passengers
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Steve Bannon won't be charged in Florida vote probe
- Israel approves first West Bank settlement since 1999
- What was Cleggy doing whispering on the front bench?
- Education Secretary says Grammars will help deprived
- Major review into car insurance launched after backlash
- DNA database is made up of sex worker samples
- Longer waits for hip operations, warns NHS boss
- Melbourne church destroyed in suspicious fire
- Sherri Papini 'blamed her mom for self-harm in 2003'
- South Sudanese students told to take out braids from hair
- 'Spitting woman' of Manhattan arrested
- Ivanka Trump back in NYC after White House uproar
- The best way to end revenge porn is to stop posing nude
- Michael Flynn seeks immunity for testimony in Russia probe
- Michelle Obama spends day with Native students
- Woman was 'punched and kicked in the back of an Uber'
- Oxford to display more portraits of women after protests
- Oklahoma break-in getaway driver abandoned friends
- Senate's blue wall begins to crumble on Gorsuch vote
- Melbourne pensioner wins right for more welfare benefits
- Teen arrested after 'missing' girl found safe by police
- James Comey's Twitter account is allegedly discovered
- Judge Napolitano returns to Fox after being benched
- Charter of Fundamental Right set to be ditched in Brexit
- Cyclone Debbie flooding NSW and Queensland
- Alabama teen banned from taking grandmother to prom
- Dirty secrets of laundromat: Illicit roubles in London
- Nicola Sturgeon photo similar to Thatcher picture
- Holidaymakers in the Caribbean verbally abuse hotel staff
- Ex-Archbishop of Canterbury calls Trump a Good Samaritan
- Columbia man arrested 6 years after mother was murdered
- Trump names and shames right-wing rebel Republicans
- Penn St trustee slams Sandusky's 'so-called' abuse victims
- Woman, 85, survived FIVE DAYS in the Colorado wilderness
- Trump planned to build a 60-story castle in 1984
- Oldest tattooed couple from Florida are 90 per cent inked
- Roger Daltrey says a 'dead dog' would have beaten Clinton
- FBI pictures reveal aftermath of 9/11 attack on Pentagon
- Professor is disgusted by man who gave seat to soldier
- Couple 'regularly' left their baby in the bath