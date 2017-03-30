Capturing the Big Apple: JFK, James Dean, Sammy Davis Jr.

Capa - the brother of one of the co-founders of the Magnum Photo Agency Robert Capa - continued to photograph Kennedy's inauguration and documented the first 100 days of his administration after he won the election.

The Life Magazine photographer developed a warm relationship with Mrs Kennedy and the two would later collaborate to create the International Center of Photography, one of the first museums dedicated to exhibiting photography.

In a book published in 1963, Camera, Capa said: 'I have been interested in photographing the everyday life of my fellow humans and the commonplace spectacle of the world around me, and in trying to distill out of these their beauty and whatever is of permanent interest.'

Another image in Magnum's portfolio is of the late teen heartthrob James Dean smoking a cigarette as he braves the city's rainy weather while donning a dapper black trench coat.

Taken in 1955 by Dennis Stock, the iconic photo shows the novice actor walking through Times Square, just a block away from The Actors Studio.

Stock, who became close friends with Dean, says he aimed for spontaneity when he took the actor's pictures to show his 'true character'.

'I wasn’t interested in a lot of the poses Jimmy took,' Stock wrote in the book Dennis Stock: James Dean.

'They were artificial, so I let him go through a lot of nonsense until he relaxed and became spontaneous.

'Then I took photos that I thought were revealing of his true character. Our collaboration was the best imaginable for a portrait exploration.'

Dean was killed in a car crash that same year. The following year, he was nominated for Best Actor by the Academy, making him the first actor to receive a posthumous nomination.