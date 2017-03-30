Trump girds to fight Democrats AND the Freedom Caucus

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:26 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 14:16 EDT, 30 March 2017

President Donald Trump dangled a threat that he will go after conservative Freedom Caucus members in the 2018 elections if they don't get on board with his agenda 'fast.'

He fired the latest shot at the conservative GOP caucus nearly a week after Republican leaders had to yank health care legislation from the House floor, but this time tacking on the electoral threat.

'The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!' Trump tweeted Thursday.

It isn't clear what Trump might do to knock off the most dug-in lawmakers. Many represent highly conservative districts. Although Trump carried these areas, the lawmakers have not left much room on their right for a potential primary challenge.

More moderate alternatives might have trouble getting traction in deep red territory.

Trump launched the Twitter attack on the group after previously needling them over the weekend, having also praised the membership's unsuccessful efforts to come to agreement with him.

Last Friday, when an Obamacare repeal bill collapsed, Trump blamed Democrats for the failure, although his negotiating energies had been almost entirely focused on assembling a Republican coalition to repeal President Obama's signature domestic achievement.

On Monday, Trump tweeted: 'The Republican House Freedom Caucus was able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. After so many bad years they were ready for a win!'

Axios reported on Thursday that friends who speak to Trump say the president plans to direct more phone calls to a wider circle and include more Democrats on his call lists.

Don't blame me! 'The losers are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer,' Trump claimed, naming the Democratic Party's leaders in the House and Senate, 'because now they own Obamacare. They own it. One hundred per cent own it.' He was flanked by Tom Price, the health secretary, and Vice President Mike Pence in the Oval Office

Trump tweeted another harsh message about the Freedom Caucus implying they wanted to not pass the healthcare bill as a 'win'

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) of the Freedom Caucus led talks with the White House

Underlying Trump's problem, Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Texas Freedom Caucus members who said the final bill was 'based on a lie,' won his conservative district with 71 per cent of the vote.

Trump leaned on the Freedom caucus members, applying intense pressure in the final days as the health vote approached.

His White House embraced the moniker of Trump being 'the closer,' only having to watch the deal break apart when the caucus members wouldn't budge.

Trump did give concessions, agreeing to strip away 'essential services' that health plans provide – potentially causing headaches to more moderate members.

Ted Poe was in favor of the GOP healthcare bill that was shut down before the vote last week. He quite the Freedom Caucus on Sunday

Republican leaders and Democratic President Obama have also been frustrated by the GOP's most conservative lawmakers.

Government funding runs out at the end of April, posing another test, while Trump's tax and infrastructure priorities will also face difficulties.

Rep. Ted Poe quite the group on Sunday after its members failed to get behind Trumpcare.

There's some members of the Freedom Caucus - they'd vote 'no' against the Ten Commandments if it came up for a vote,' Poe told CNN Monday.