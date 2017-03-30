Home | News | Virginia trailer 'kills 2 children approaching school bus'
Ecuador presidential candidate says he'll evict Assange
Cameron never 'liked' the EU and glad he called referendum

Virginia trailer 'kills 2 children approaching school bus'



  • 30/03/2017 11:08:00
  • 80
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • Virginia police say two children were killed after they were hit by tractor trailer
  • The children were approaching a school bus on Route 15 in Dillwyn, Virginia
  • The names of the victims have yet to be released as investigation is ongoing 

By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com and Associated Press

Published: 11:30 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 12:08 EDT, 30 March 2017

Two children were killed when a tractor trailer hit them as they approached a school bus in Buckingham County.

The crash happened Thursday morning on Route 15 in Dillwyn, Virginia.

Police say a tractor-trailer traveling on Route 15 struck two children approaching a school bus and both children died at the scene.

Officials investigating the crash confirmed the five-year-old boy and six-year-old girl killed were cousins.

Police say a tractor-trailer traveling on Route 15 (above) in Dillwyn, Virginia, struck two children approaching a school bus and both children died at the scene Police say a tractor-trailer traveling on Route 15 (above) in Dillwyn, Virginia, struck two children approaching a school bus and both children died at the scene

Police say a tractor-trailer traveling on Route 15 (above) in Dillwyn, Virginia, struck two children approaching a school bus and both children died at the scene

'The community, school, and local clergy had been deployed at all level of the school system to work through this tragedy with children and employees,' a Buckingham Schools spokesperson told WTVR-TV. 

'The superintendent wants everyone to keep us in prayer during these times.'

Read more:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Virginia trailer 'kills 2 children approaching school bus'
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Archaeologists discover 'mini pyramid of China'

Archaeologists discover 'mini pyramid of China'

Woman seen staggering after racist thugs break her nose

Woman seen staggering after racist thugs break her nose

Jewel thief, Doris Payne, 86, arrested for missing court

Jewel thief, Doris Payne, 86, arrested for missing court

Latest Nigeria News