Ecuador presidential candidate says he'll evict Assange

By Kelly Mclaughlin For Mailonline

Published: 12:01 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 12:10 EDT, 30 March 2017

Ecuador's pro-business presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso has said that he will evict WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from the country's London embassy if he is elected.

Current president Rafael Correa granted Assange asylum five years ago after accepting his argument that a Swedish arrest warrant accusing Assange of sexual assault was politically motivated.

If Lasso is able to evict Australian-born Assange, the WikiLeaks founder would likely be extradited to the United States.

Assange has been in the embassy for five years, and regularly receives visits from actress Pamela Anderson, who was most recently seen walking into the building on Thursday.

Anderson, dressed in a mid-length black skirt, turtleneck and heels, was last spotted walking into the embassy in February.

The Baywatch actress was first spotted at Assange's residence in September 2014. The meeting was set up for Anderson to try to persuade Assange to back her new foundation, which supports women who are victims of sexual abuse.

While the US launched an investigation into WikiLeaks in 2010 after a series of leaks provided by Chelsea Manning were released on the site, Assange has never been publicly charged with a crime in the United States.

Assange, 44, is also wanted for questioning in Sweden over a rape allegation from 2010, and has avoided extradition by living in the embassy since June 2012.

Lasso, a former bank executive, said that the London embassy 'isn't a hotel' and that Ecuador couldn't finance Assange indefinitely.

He said last month that he would give Assange 30 days to clear out his things.

'The Ecuadorean people are paying costs that it shouldn't have to,' Lasso told the Guardian.

Ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno, who is Correa's hand-picked successor, has indicated he would back Assange's continued stay.

Ecuadoreans will vote on Sunday to chose whether Lasso or l Moreno take the reins of the oil-rich Andean nation. Lasso finished second in the first round of Ecuadorian presidential voting last month.

Polls show Moreno has pulled ahead of Lasso in the last weeks. He had 52.4 per cent of valid votes versus Lasso's 47.6 per cent in a 18-21 March survey by leading pollster Cedatos with a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points and some 16 per cent of voters still undecided.

The new president will take office on May 24 for a four-year term.

Lasso also for president in 2013, but he lost by a huge margin against outgoing leftist Correa.

Assange fled to the Ecuadorean Embassy on June 19, 2012, after a drawn-out and ultimately unsuccessful legal battle to being sent to Sweden, where he remains wanted over an allegation of rape. Ecuador granted him asylum, but British authorities have made clear they would arrest him if he tried to leave

Assange has carved out a life at Hans Crescent, dining on delivered food, welcoming famous well-wishers and even occasionally addressing the media from the embassy's balcony.