Florida Santa lookalike is arrested for 'selling cocaine' 

A suspected drug dealer who is a dead ringer for Santa Claus has been arrested by police in Florida.

Fidel Gutuerrel Gonzalez Gutierrez, 58, was arrested by Monroe County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday after he repeatedly sold wraps of cocaine to undercover officers involved in a sting.

He was arrested on six outstanding warrants for selling cocaine on the Florida Keys.

He was also charged with selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and four counts of using a two-way radio to facilitate a felony.

Gutierrez is currently being held in Monroe County Jail without bail.

According to jail records, Gutierrez's profession is listed as a fisherman.