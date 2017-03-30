Home | News | Florida Santa lookalike is arrested for 'selling cocaine' 
Florida Santa lookalike is arrested for 'selling cocaine' 



  • Fidel Gutuerrel Gonzalez Gutierrez is alleged to have sold cocaine six times 
  • Undercover officers claimed they bought the drug within 1,000ft of a church
  • He is currently being held in Monroe County Jail in Florida without bail
  • According to jail records, Gutierrez's profession is listed as a fisherman 

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Published: 11:58 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 12:14 EDT, 30 March 2017

A suspected drug dealer who is a dead ringer for Santa Claus has been arrested by police in Florida. 

Fidel Gutuerrel Gonzalez Gutierrez, 58, was arrested by Monroe County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday after he repeatedly sold wraps of cocaine to undercover officers involved in a sting. 

He was arrested on six outstanding warrants for selling cocaine on the Florida Keys. 

Fidel Gutuerrel Gonzalez Gutierrez, pictured, has been arrested on suspicion of selling cocaine

Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Gutierrez sold cocaine six times to undercover officers

Jail records show Gutierrez's profession has been listed as a fisherman 

He was also charged with selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and four counts of using a two-way radio to facilitate a felony.  

Gutierrez is currently being held in Monroe County Jail without bail. 

According to jail records, Gutierrez's profession is listed as a fisherman.  

 

Florida Santa lookalike is arrested for 'selling cocaine' 
