Woman snatches toddler from her mother in Leeds

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

Published: 09:57 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 12:16 EDT, 30 March 2017

A two-year-old girl was snatched away from her mother by a woman in the street before being saved by a passerby who tackled her to the floor.

The attempted abduction in Leeds was prevented by the 'public-spirited' bystander, who detained the woman until the police arrived.

According to a relative, the woman had tried to sing songs from the Disney film Frozen in an attempt to lure the girl away from her mother.

Police confirmed a 23-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in custody.

The attempted abduction took place at 4.29pm on Wednesday on Tunstall Road, Leeds (pictured) and a 23-year-old woman is in police custody

The incident took place at 4.29pm on Wednesday on Tunstall Road, Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene after a man tackled the woman.

He had watched her try to take the child and held her until officers were on the scene to make an arrest.

The mother also had a newborn baby with her in a pushchair at the time of the incident.

A relative of the two-year-old, who has asked not to be named, said: 'She tried to lure her away by singing Frozen songs so her mum found her strange and took hold of her (the girl's) hand.

'As she did that the women pushed her over then grabbed her and ran.

'Her mum tried to chase her but had the new baby in the pushchair as well, she couldn't keep up to her.

'The next thing she knew this man came from nowhere and ran after her and tackled her to the floor and held her there till police arrived. Lucky for us for the man had seen what had happened and acted fast, otherwise god knows what would of happened.

'When police got there the woman was screaming "give me that baby, I need that baby". Mum and daughter are both fine. Very shaken but otherwise okay.'

Detective Inspector Charlotte Hails, of Leeds District CID, said: 'This was clearly a very distressing incident for the little girl and her mother.

'We obviously have an active investigation with a suspect in custody so are limited in what we can say but we would like to recognise the public-spirited actions of the man who intervened.'