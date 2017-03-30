Pamela Anderson visits ‘friend’ Julian Assange

By Rachael Burford For Mailonline

Published: 12:19 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 12:19 EDT, 30 March 2017

Pamela Anderson visited her rumoured boyfriend Julian Assange in the Ecuadorian Embassy today as he faces an uncertain future.

The 49-year-old Baywatch actress is reportedly dating the Wikileaks founder who is holed up in the Knightsbridge building to avoid extradition to Sweden. It marks at least her seventh visit in the past five months.

Mr Assange, 44, is wanted for questioning over an alleged rape in 2010 and has avoided extradition by living in the embassy since June 2012.

Pamela Anderson (pictured left and right on the steps of the Ecuadorean Embassy) wore a tight black dress and high heel sandals to meet with Julian Assange at lunchtime

However, the Australian national's future is uncertain as Ecuador's presidential election approaches.

If Guillermo Lasso upsets former Vice President Lenin Moreno and wins at the polls on Sunday it is likely Mr Assange, who has called the embassy home for five years, will lose his safe haven.

Outgoing president Rafael Correa granted Mr Assange asylum after agreeing that the Swedish arrest warrant was politically motivated.

Mr Lasso, however, has said the embassy "isn't a hotel" and that Ecuador was in no position to indefinitely finance Mr Assange's care.

Ms Anderson wore a tight black dress and high heel sandals to meet with Mr Assange at lunchtime.

The former playmate was first spotted at the embassy in September 2014.

Last month Ms Anderson was seen bringing vegan cheeseburgers to Mr Assange who she later described as 'sexy, intelligent and interesting' in note titled 'My Julian'.

Writing on the Pamela Anderson Foundation website, she said: 'Julian Assange is the most intelligent, interesting, and informed man in existence.

'Yes- I think he's quite sexy. He has tremendous strength and stamina- though vulnerable.'