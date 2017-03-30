Dustin Hoffman's $3m real estate deal set to collapse

By Alex Matthews For Mailonline

Published: 11:55 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 12:18 EDT, 30 March 2017

Dustin and Jacob Hoffman (pictured) invested $3million with developer Jeffrey Yohai

A $3million real estate deal made by Dustin Hoffman and his actor son to build a mansion in the Hollywood hills could be scrapped.

Dustin and Jacob Hoffman invested the cash with developer Jeffrey Yohai, who planned to demolish a property on the exclusive Blue Jay Way and build a $30million palatial home in its place.

However, the brakes were slammed on the development when companies owning Yohai's four LA-based properties went bankrupt, reports the LA Times.

According to records, the properties entered foreclosure proceedings in 2016, after a series of loans were defaulted.

It is not known how the Hoffmans know Yohai, but a picture of Jacob, who has starred in films including Wolf of Wall Street and Click, and the property developer together at a New York club together, emerged last year.

The real estate developer, who is the son-in-law of Paul Manafort, the former chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, is also said to be fighting a lawsuit in New York city.

The legal proceedings relate to a claim from an investor, not connected to the Hoffmans, that he ran a ponzi scheme. Allegations that Yohai, 35, strongly denies.

It is not thought that Manafort has invested in the Blue Jay Way development, but he has sunk $4.7 million into his son-in-law's LA projects, documents say.

The former campaign chief is no stranger to real estate investment and has amassed a multi-million dollar property portfolio since he agreed to work for Russian oligarch, Oleg Deripaska.

Public records also show Manafort is a long-term resident of Trump Tower in Manhattan, where he has been the president's neighbor since November 2006.

In total he has purchased properties worth $15 million since 2006 - the year he signed a $10 million-a-year contract with Deripaska.

Real estate developer Yohai is the son-in-law of ormer chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign Paul Manafort (pictured)

Manafort, 67, and his wife Kathleen, 64, already owned a Hamptons getaway worth many millions, and recently sold their longtime Mount Vernon, Virginia, home where they had raised their two daughters.

Public records say that since November 2006 Manafort has bought a series of properties.

They include a $1.5 million home bought in Florida in 2007 - which is close to Mar-a-Lago - two downtown Manhattan homes, and a brownstone townhouse in Brooklyn.

He sold his mansion in Mount Vernon, on the opposite side of the Potomac from Washington D.C. for $1.4 million.

Purchase prices for the Bridghampton and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, properties are not immediately available, as the couple appear to have owned them much longer.