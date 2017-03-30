Return of the Great British booze cruise

By Abe Hawken For Mailonline

Brexit could see a return of the booze cruise as duty free wine and cigarettes will be available to buy on board.

If Britain leaves the customs union, certain items will be made duty free on cross-Channel ferries - much like the 1990s when they could sell alcohol at a cheaper rate.

Shops based on board the vessels would then be entitled to sell items - which are not liable for an excise duty - to its customers.

Passengers would be able to purchase up to six bottles of wine, one litre bottle of spirits, 16 litres of beer and 200 cigarettes, reports the Daily Telegraph.

The move would essentially bring an end to a ban on duty free when travelling between countries in the European Union, which was introduced in 1999.

According to the newspaper, MPs will consider reintroducing duty free shopping on board ferries - such as P&0 and Brittany - during key Brexit negotiations.

Up until 1999 - when duty free was banned while travelling between countries - 'booze cruises' were worth an eye-watering £391million a year to the ferry industry.

Guy Platten, the chief executive of the UK Chamber of Shipping, told the newspaper that duty free items on ferries could be a 'game-changer'.

He said: 'The return of duty free to ferries could be a game-changer for the UK ferry sector and deliver a win-win for both business and customer alike.

'Nearly 40 million people a year travel on ferries to and from the UK and it continues to be a convenient, safe and cost-effective way of travelling.

'But over the years a number of regulations and changes have damaged the industry's competitiveness, not least the removal of duty free.

'Leaving the European Union may well give us the opportunity to get that back.'