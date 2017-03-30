Mormon mommy blogger turned alt right poster girl

By Hannah Parry For Dailymail.com

A racist Mormon blogger, and mother-of-six, has issued a 'white baby 'challenge' to her followers to stop 'black ghetto culture'.

Alt-right blogger Ayla claims on her blog Nordic Sunrise, that Mormonism is doomed if it continues to celebrate racial diversity, and support refugees and immigration.

The Donald Trump supporter, who regularly retweets former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke and uses the #whiteculture hashtag, has become a poster girl for the alt-right movement.

In her latest rant, Ayla - who also opposes feminism - the mother-of-six has attacked what she describes as 'black ghetto culture.'

Her answer was to issue the 'white baby challenge' to urge white families to have more white children.

'I've made six. Match or beat me!'

She also tweeted a statement from Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, saying that Americans 'can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies'.

The blogger also criticized rapper James the Mormon, aka James Curran who she claimed was promoting 'ghetto culture.'

'Just as inner-city Chicago used to be full of hardworking Christian[s], Poles, Germans and Irish but is now overrun with black, ghetto culture,' she wrote in a recent blog, 'it seems Mormonism and Utah are the next target for cultural destruction, and what's worse, the Mormons themselves are welcoming it.'

Alt-right blogger Ayla refers to herself as a former social justice warrior turned alt-right blogger

In her latest rant (left) Ayla (right with one of her many children) - who also opposes feminism - the mother-of-six has attacked what she describes as 'black ghetto culture'

While she admits that James does not 'cuss or rap about sex (at least not yet),' she claims his music video promotes 'violent, inner-city thug culture and its lack of traditional values. It was also erasing our strong Mormon musical culture.'

Ayla even attacks James for supporting Beyonce, Black Lives Matter and being pro-refugee.

'Equality of cultures is a false God,' she said. 'The culture and values promoted by James the Mormon do not reflect what is best for Mormon youth. He should not be given promotion within our homes or church.'

The Mormon church declined to comment on the behavior of its individual members.

But the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has made efforts to promote diversity, decrying racism, and have spoken out in defense of refugees.

Crystal Young-Otterstrom, a national co-chair of LDS Democrats, 'shocked' when she read Ayla's comments, saying that racism has 'no place in Mormonism.'

She admits that the church needs to do more to stamp out racism within its ranks.

Mormonism has a rather murky past when it comes to race.

Ayla has also posted numerous racist messages and posts on Twitter

Ayla believes that white people and Mormons are under attack from immigration and 'ghetto culture'

Fellow church members have condemned Ayla's tweets and blog posts

The church banned African American men from its lay priesthood between the late 1800s and 1978. And the Book of Mormon refers to an ancient people being 'cursed' with dark skin.

African American Mormon Phylicia Rae Jimenez, from Philadelphia, says he has often experienced racism from members of the church.

'I have been a member nine years and have been told many times on many different occasions how I'll be white in heaven or how my skin is a sin/curse,' the convert says. 'Her comments aren't isolated. They're in abundance in our church, and we must address them directly if we ever want to begin healing from our church's racist history.'

However, the church does appear to have made efforts in recent years to address such sentiment.

Late LDS Church president Gordon B. Hinckley said in 2006 that no one 'who makes disparaging remarks concerning those of another race can consider himself a true disciple of Christ. Nor can he consider himself to be in harmony' with the Mormon faith.

But Ayla's popularism - she has almost 22,000 Twitter followers - appears to show that is the face of a small but outspoken ' alt-right LDS subculture.