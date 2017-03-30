NHS failings over teen who dropped from 19 stone to eight

By Rachael Burford For Mailonline

An NHS trust has admitted failing to provide proper treatment to a teenager who died after losing 11 stone.

Steven Brazier suffered a cardiac arrest when his weight plummeted from 19 stone to just eight as a result of a severe eating disorder.

The 19-year-old was first assessed by mental health professionals in December 2011, but was not admitted as an inpatient for four months.

Steven Brazier (pictured with his mother Melanie) died after suffering a cardiac arrest resulting from eating disorders after his weight plummeted from 19 to just eight stone

He was in and out of hospitals, where he often absconded and refused to return, until his death in February 2014.

Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust has now admitted it did not provide proper treatment to Mr Brazier, from Minster.

His mother Melanie Brazier, 51, said she was glad the trust made the admission but described it as 'a bitter pill to swallow'.

She said: 'It has been three years of hell. I've lost a child, and it's left a big void in our lives. He will never fulfill all of the things he wanted to do.'

What originally started as a healthy weight loss plan saw Mr Brazier, who also had Asperger syndrome, lose 11 stone.

The 19-year-old was first assessed by mental health professionals in December 2011, but was not admitted as an inpatient until April 2012

He was admitted to Red House inpatient unit in Maidstone in April 2012, where tests found he had life-threateningly low potassium levels, but self-discharged just hours later.

He was admitted again to the hospital's coronary care unit a day later, but after gaining some weight, went home just five days later.

After a year of his family trying to get him sectioned, and being hospitalised three times, Mr Brazier was detained under the Mental Health Act in June 2012.

The troubled teen would binge and purge up to 25 times a day, and Melanie says he had a nurse by his side for practically 24 hours a day, with his condition slowly improving.

The trust attempted to refer Mr Brazier to the local community mental health scheme, but the scheme did not accept his case.

Despite this and Ms Brazier's pleas for the section not to be lifted, the trust discharged him from their care.

She added: 'He was disappearing in front of my eyes.

'We had no support from September until he died in February.

'We were just constantly let down all the time.'

She explained although he improved in hospital, as soon as he was given freedom 'he would go back to how he was'.

Mr Brazier (left and right) was in and out of hospitals, where he often absconded and refused to return, until his death in February 2014. What originally started as a healthy weight loss plan saw Mr Brazier, who also had Asperger syndrome, lose 11 stone

Mr Brazier became withdrawn, and isolated himself from family and friends. His mental health continued to deteriorate and he began to self-harm.

Ms Brazier once witnessed him standing in the middle of a dual carriageway of heavy traffic, and was a risk to himself although he denied any suicidal intention to the trust.

She asked for him to be sectioned again but due to his deterioration in health, Mr Brazier suffered a cardiac arrest and died on February 7, 2014.

She said: 'But now he's free from all that pain and it's a relief for him. He had no control over it and it was a constant battle.

'He used to say to me, 'Mum, I can't go on like this. I want to die.' It was heart-breaking.

'It was hard because we couldn't do anything about it. He was my world.'

Ms Brazier said she wants to raise awareness of Mr Brazier's story but is concerned about the lack of mental health support in the NHS.

She added: 'There should be more services for people with any kind of mental health problem.

Kent and Medway NHS trust attempted to refer Mr Brazier to the local community mental health scheme, but the scheme did not accept his case

'I know the message is getting more out there now, but there's just no funding for it.

'It's also so hard for the families, and there should be more help out there for them.'

A Kent and Medway NHS Trust spokesman said: 'The tragic death of Steven Brazier was a terrible loss of life and our thoughts remain with his family.

'Communications between those services providing care for Mr Brazier was not adequate.

'As a trust we have put measures in place to help improve communications channels between our services and the partners we work with.

'Eating disorders is a specialist and complex area and patients should expect a standard of service which was not provided on this occasion.

'We have improved the quality of care and our communication as a result of learning from the failings in Mr Brazier's case and we are committed to ensuring that this continues.'

The Brazier family are set to receive £12,000 in compensation from the trust.