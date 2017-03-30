Home | News | 'Don't wanna hear the n-word on repeat'
'Don't wanna hear the n-word on repeat'



  • 30/03/2017 09:12:00
  • A woman was eating a Burger King meal inside one of their restaurants in Wales
  • But she was appalled after the store played an 'explicit' rap song during the day
  • Natalie Benton, 26, filmed the song being played and was offended by the lyrics  

By Abe Hawken For Mailonline

Published: 10:05 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 10:12 EDT, 30 March 2017

A Burger King customer was appalled when the fast food restaurant played explicit rap music which featured the 'n-word' on repeat.

The lyrics of the song, by rapper 21 Savage, include the line 'I'mma show the young n****** how to ball' and was blared out at 2.40pm in front of a packed diner. 

Natalie Benton, who was eating in the restaurant in Llanelli, Wales, was so offended by the song that she filmed it on her smartphone.

The 26-year-old, originally from Florida but now living in Ammanford, posted the clip on social media and said the song was 'unacceptable'. 

Natalie Benton, who was eating in the restaurant in Llanelli, Wales, (pictured) was so offended by the song she filmed it on her smartphone

She said: 'Why is unedited rap music playing in your Llanelli restaurant? Unacceptable! Don't wanna hear the n-word on repeat.'

Speaking after, she told Wales Online: 'This happened at 2.40pm, and I was eating there on my lunch break.

'Maybe it's only because I'm from the South, but the n-word makes me very uncomfortable due to its history in America.

'I understand people listen to rap in their own time, and that's fine. But unedited and explicit rap, or any type of foul-mouthed music, does not belong in a public restaurant.'

The song, called How to Ball, includes expletives throughout the song which was recorded by rapper 21 Savage

The song, called How to Ball, includes expletives throughout the track and the rapper says the n-word a staggering 34 times. 

In it, 21 Savage describes shooting someone 'like the Taliban'. 

Ms Benton added: 'There were children there a few minutes after I took the video.' 

MailOnline has contacted Burger King for comment.  

