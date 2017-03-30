Home | News | Llandudno schoolgirl shows off KITCHEN KNIFE in PE
Llandudno schoolgirl shows off KITCHEN KNIFE in PE



  • 30/03/2017 09:13:00
  • 68
  • 0
  • Pupil at Ysgol Y Creuddyn in Penrhyn Bay allegedly brought in a kitchen knife
  • School chiefs said they were investigating the incident at Wednesday lunchtime
  • Pupil, who is believed to be a Year 7,  was reportedly filmed by other students
  • One parent said she was contacted by the school after her son was chased

By Rachael Burford For Mailonline

Published: 10:06 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 10:13 EDT, 30 March 2017

An 11-year-old schoolgirl allegedly brandished a knife at a secondary school before chasing other pupils with the weapon.

Parents of children at the Ysgol Y Creuddyn school in Penrhyn Bay, near Llandudno claim they were told the student also held the knife to the throat of another pupil.

School chiefs said they were investigating reports that a Year 7 pupil brought a kitchen knife into the school at lunchtime on Wednesday. 

Parents of children at the Ysgol Y Creuddyn school (pictured) in Penrhyn Bay, near Llandudno claim they were told the student also held the knife to the throat of another pupil

One parent said she was contacted by the school after her son was chased by a girl with a knife in her hand. 

It is believed the schoolgirl had earlier shown pupils the knife in a PE changing room before allegedly brandishing it as she approached a group of boys in the schoolyard.

They are said to have scattered as she walked towards them with the weapon in her hand. 

She then reportedly went after one of boys before it teachers then intervened and removed the girl from school.

One parent, who did not want to be named, said: 'I was shocked when the school told me, you expect your child to be safe in school.'  

Ann Davies, business manager at the school, said: 'I can confirm that an incident did take place at lunchtime today. 

School chiefs said they were investigating reports that a Year 7 pupil brought a kitchen knife into the school at lunchtime on Wednesday (stock photo

'Staff managed the situation professionally and in-line with agreed protocols. 

'The matter is being dealt with in-line with the school's behaviour policy and Local Authority guidelines.' 

West Conwy Coastal police inspector Kelly Isaacs said: 'I can confirm an incident from the school was reported to us - there are no wider public safety issues and there will be a police and education investigation into the issue.

'No child was arrested.'


