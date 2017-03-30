Dashcam video records moment cop was shot dead in Oklahoma

By Jessica Chia and Hannah Parry For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:12 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 10:14 EDT, 30 March 2017

This is the moment a man fleeing a routine traffic stop fatally shot a cop in Oklahoma.

Officer Justin Terney, 22, pulled over a car in Tecumseh on Sunday night and asked Byron Shepard to step out after the 36-year-old gave the cop a fake name.

When Shepard suddenly bolted, Terney chased him down, only to yell that he'd been shot in a harrowing dashcam video released by the police.

Terney, who just graduated from the police academy a year ago, died in the hospital on Monday morning.

Shepard, who was wanted for concealing stolen property in February, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder by Pottawatomie County District Attorney Richard Smothermon.

The incident began when the officer pulled over a vehicle around 11.30pm on Sunday.

Brooklyn Williams, who was driving the car with Shepard in the passenger seat, told the cop she forgot her license at home.

Terney asked to see Shepard's identification, but he told the cop his driver's license had been revoked after he was arrested three months ago.

When Terney asked for both of their names, Williams complied, while Shepard said his was James Bishop.

The cop ran a check on the two, and asked Shepard to step out of the car to clarify his personal details.

Shepard then insisted his middle name was 'Bunion', prompting Terney to let out a laugh before the cop said: 'I think you're lying to me. Are you lying to me?'

The two men made small talk while Terney asked a dispatcher to run a search for James Bunion Bishop Jr. from Ohio.

When it became apparant that Shepard was using an alias, Terney insisted he produce some form of identification - prompting the 36-year-old to run off.

Terney gave chase, yelling, 'Hey motherf***er,' as he followed Shepard into the woods and warned: 'You're going to get tased!'

Another officer jumped out of the police cruiser, and all three disappeared from the dashboard camera's view.

But Terney's microphone was still on, and he warned Shepard to stop while they both climbed over a fence, according to Smothermon.

Moments later, shots broke out, and Terney yelled: 'I've been hit!'

The District Attorney said: 'Justin Terney did everything right. He did the least evasive things, the least intrusive thing

Terney shot the fleeing suspect with a taser but the gun had no effect on him, police said.

Shepherd then shot the 22-year-old before Terney returned fire, police said.

Both men were rushed to hospital where Terney remained in critical condition until he succumbed to his injuries at 9am on Monday.

Police released the video shortly before Shepard was charged with murder.

Smothermon saying: 'You just saw the split second change from a "What’s your name? I know you’re lying to me" to "I’m chasing you down and I’m in a life and death struggle."'

He added: 'Justin Terney did everything right. He did the least evasive things, the least intrusive things.

'He was a perfect gentleman to both the driver of the vehicle and the suspect until he ran. He did the least intrusive thing by tasing him instead of shooting him as he fled. He did everything right.'

Shepard, who was also shot several times, underwent surgery and was last listed in critical condition.

He had a warrant out for his arrest after he and another man were accused of stealing $500,000 worth of electronics from their employers in February, according to court documents cited by KFOR.

Brooklyn Williams was also arrested on a complaint of harboring a fugitive, and appeared in court on Wednesday, where a judge set bond at $75,000.

She was in a relationship with Shepard, and knew about the warrant, investigators said.

The couple had spent the previous night together before Shepard gave her methamphetamine earlier Sunday, court documents state.

Williams was driving her mother's car on the way to get something to drink with Shepard that night when they were pulled over.

Oklahoma City Police Department issued a statement expressing their 'most heartfelt condolences' to Terney's family.

'We are deeply saddened at the tragic loss of Officer Terney, who was senselessly shot-to-death late last night,' a spokesman said.

'Officer Terney's death is a poignant reminder of the inherent dangers associated with law enforcement. The sacrifice of Officer Terney will not be forgotten. We offer thoughts and prayers to Officer Terney's family and give our full support to the Tecumseh Police Department.'

Friends of the young cop, who attended Eastern Oklahoma State College and was a fan of hunting according to his Facebook page, have posted tributes to him after his death.

'Just know we are proud of you for all you have done!' Cecily Kidd wrote. 'You accomplished great things and no one will ever forget you.

'Thank you for being a police officer while you were here not many people can do it and you were strong enough to. Praying for you, your family, and your brothers/sisters you worked with. Blue lives matter'

Dillon Degraffenreid added that, 'Heaven better of had a batch of no bake cookies and some chocolate milk waiting!'

'This was life that should have never been taken,' April Jeffries wrote. 'This is so disturbing. Shame on the disgusting individual that did this.'