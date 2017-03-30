Vladimir Putin DENIES tampering in presidential election

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Mailonline.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied interfering in the U.S. elections, and he did it by using a famous quote from a U.S. president.

'Watch my lips, no,' Putin said.

The Russian strongman made the claim when asked point-blank whether Russia had interfered and whether any evidence to the contrary would get found.

He invoked former President Reagan, although the 'Read my lips' quote was actually used by his successor, George H.W. Bush, speaking at a CNBC event on Arctic issues.

Putin said claims of Russian interference were 'lies' used for 'domestic American politics.

'All those things are fictional, illusory and provocations, lies,' Putin continued.

'All these are used for domestic American political agendas. The anti-Russian card is played by different political forces inside the United States to trade on that and consolidate their positions inside.'

Then he delivered a friendly message to U.S. audiences.

'We said on numerous occasions and I reiterate that we are confident … And know for sure that opinion polls in the Unites States show that very many people are … friendly towards the Russian Federation and I'd like to tell these people that we perceive and regard the United States as a great power with which we want to establish good partnership relations.'

The U.S. intelligence community has concluded that Russia interfered in the elections and directed hacking into leading Democratic figures and groups.

On Wednesday, the Senate Intelligence committee begins its probe of Russian interference, where it will also pursue alleged contacts between Donald Trump associates and Russia.

He spoke at a forum on Arctic issues in Archangelsk, the site of a botched U.S. invasion of the Soviet Union in 1918.

Putin's claims are at odds with those being made by senior officials from both parties in the U.S. government.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney said Wednesday: 'There was a very serious effort made by Mr. Putin and his government, his organization, to interfere in major ways with our basic fundamental democratic process,' speaking at a conference in New Delhi.

'In some quarters, that would be considered an act of war,' he added.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday in an interview with CBS News, 'We all knew Russia was trying to meddle with our election. And we already know right now they’re trying to do it with other countries.'

Ryan continued: 'The world’s super power, the American government needs to do everything we possibly can not only to undercut what they’re trying to do but to uncover what they’re trying to do and help our allies prevent it from happening.'

Putin also said Thursday he is ready to meet with Trump if Finland hosts an Arctic summit. Finland is set to take over the rotating leadership of the Arctic Council.