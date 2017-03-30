Ivanka Trump's unpaid job makes US look like a monarchy

By Francesca Chambers, White House Correspondent For Dailymail.com

The country should be 'heralding' Ivanka Trump for taking an unpaid position at the White House instead of hitting her with nepotism charges, a spokesman for her father's presidential campaign argued today.

Former Donald Trump spokesman Jason Miller said Thursday on CNN's New Day, 'She is working for free. She is volunteering her time and effort for the good of the country.'

'How is this nepotism?' he asked New Day host Alisyn Camerota.

Obama ethics czar Norm Eisen admitted that there is an argument in the legal community over the federal anti-nepotism law and whether it applies in this case.

'But is it a good idea? Do we really want a country that is run like a monarchy? Where you have the throne flanked by family members?' he asked.

Ivanka bowed to pressure from government ethics groups and said this week that she is officially joining her dad's White House as an unpaid, senior aide.

Although she will maintain ownership of her company, she is backing away from her business to abide by federal ethics rules.

The Trump daughter will have to fill out a financial disclosure form that the federal Office of Government Ethics will scour for potential conflicts.

She will sell off assets and move everything else to a trust that someone else will manage, Miller, who remains connected to Trump world, said Thursday.

Her husband, Jared Kushner, a senior advisor to the president, transferred authority over many of his business holdings after negotiating his own ethics agreement in January.

Ivanka began moving her own assets then and walked away from the management of her business then, Miller said.

'She has been taking these steps for a long time, and I think it was good that she stepped up and made sure that it was very clear that she was going to abide by the exact same rules that any other employee was going to,' the Trump insider said.

Eisen said that Miller's claim 'is not quite right' because 'like her father, she is insisting on the right to maintain ownership of her businesses.'

'She has a financial interest which raises questions about conflicts,' the ethics expert and former U.S. ambassador said.

'While the question of whether or not this nepotism, Mr. Kushner on one side of the throne, Ivanka Trump on the other with their father and father-in-law respectively in the middle, while it may or may not be allowed by federal anti-nepotism law, many bipartisan experts, myself included, say it is not allowed.'

Continuing, Eisen compared the Trump administration to a 'monarchy' and asked, 'Do we want people in the Oval Office whose first loyalty will be to the country not to the man sitting behind the desk?'

Ivanka's title will be assistant to the president, the New York Times reported.

That puts her on the same level as other top aides to the president like the White House chief of staff and her husband.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump step out of their Kalorama, Washington D.C home on Wednesday morning. The couple's work at the White House is raising ethical questions

Miller argued on CNN that Americans should be grateful Ivanka is donating her time.

'How lucky are we as a country that we have someone who is a successful businesswoman, who started company from scratch and took it to be worth more than a couple hundred million dollars to come into the administration and work for free?' he said.

'I think that’s a great asset to the country. She brings a great world view and a point of view, whether it's on family leave or climate change, gives different perspectives in this White House.'

The former Trump spokesman who was named communications director at the White House but backed out before Inauguration Day would not submit that Jared and Ivanka are more liberal than the president's other advisers.

'They certainly have their own positions. I would not go and try to pin it in an ideological sense,' he said, dodging a question from John Berman.

Miller did, however, tell the New Day hosts and Eisen, a Democrat, 'I'm surprised we are not talking about how great it is we have another influence in the White House talking about family leave, and we have seen her influence on that.'

Ivanka has also been present for White House discussions on women in the workplace, he pointed out. Both issues are traditionally favored by Democrats.

He added, 'This is fantastic.'

Congress enacted anti-nepotism laws following the Kennedy administration, but the White House contends that they apply only to executive agencies and not the White House itself.

Others have expressed general concerns about having a member of the president's family serve in his White House.

GOVERNMENT WORK: First daughter Ivanka Trump meets with students at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington on Tuesday

Both Jared and Ivanka have rejected salaries and cut ties with their businesses to further comply with ethics laws.

Ivanka said in a Wednesday announcement: 'I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the president in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules and I will instead serve as an unpaid employee in the White House office, subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees.'

The statement signaled that the president's daughter was taking seriously the complaints of ethics groups that warned she could withdraw at any point from her voluntary compliance with federal guidelines.

Ivanka has already been serving as a de facto top advisor to her father.

Her surprise announcement came after White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended the arrangement as originally announced, although in a terse fashion.

Her lawyer, Jamie Gorelick said she will file the financial disclosures federal employees must file will be bound by ethics rules.

'She will file the financial disclosure forms required of federal employees and be bound by the same ethics rules that she had planned to comply with voluntarily,' he told the New York Times.

Ivanka has already been serving as a de facto top advisor to her father. She and her husband are seen here at a press conference in the White House East Room earlier this month

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Ivanka Trump (R) talk before a meeting with President Donald Trump and business leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House

The White House said in a statement to the Times: 'Ivanka’s service as an unpaid employee furthers our commitment to ethics, transparency, and compliance and affords her increased opportunities to lead initiatives driving real policy benefits for the American public that would not have been available to her previously.'

Ivanka added, 'Throughout this process I have been working closely and in good faith with the White House counsel and my personal counsel to address the unprecedented nature of my role.'

The action came on the same day liberal firebrand Sen. Elizabeth Warren fired off a blistering letter to the federal Office of Government Ethics about Trump's arrangement.

'Ms. Trump has substantial interests at stake: for example, she has retained ownership of Ivanka Trump Marks LLC, a retail clothing brand. Ms. Trump's increasing, albeit unspecified, White House role, her potential conflicts of interest and her commitment to voluntarily comply with relevant ethics and conflicts of interest laws have resulted in substantial confusion,' Warren wrote.

Craig Holman of Public Citizen told DailyMail.com it was 'good news' that Ivanka was abandoning the voluntary arrangement.

'Ivanka was just getting too imbedded in the White House. She got this coveted office space right in the West Wing,' he said. 'Once you get out your’e clearly and obviously a government employee. I’m sure even the White House counsel said we can’t even pull this one off.'

Eisen said on CNN, 'If it walks like a duck, and it quacks like a duck, it is a duck. She is an employee. Treat her like one.'