Sydney driver unleashes angry rant on parking inspector

By Bryant Hevesi For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 10:17 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 10:17 EDT, 30 March 2017

Shocking footage has emerged of parking inspectors being verbally abused as they work.

Angry motorists in Sydney were captured on camera getting up close and personal with parking inspectors who had just given them a fine, in footage aired on 7 News.

In one incident, a man storms towards a parking inspector yelling multiple expletives after he was slapped with a ticket.

A motorist (at right) is seen just moments after verbally abusing a parking inspector (at left)

'What the f*** did you do that for?' the man says.

The parking inspector calmly tells the man he had parked the wrong way but that further infuriates the driver.

'I just parked here you f***ing gronk. Take it off [the ticket],' he said.

'You ruin families' lives, get a better job.'

In a separate incident, a parking inspector can be heard telling a motorist: 'You've told me you're going to fight me a number of times, sir'.

Another man called a parking inspector a 'motherf*****' and warned them not to give him another parking ticket because he had already received 12 in recent times.

Darcy Byrne, who served as mayor for the former Leichhardt council area, said the aggressive behaviour was unacceptable.

'People are rightly angry about the parking system but it's never OK to take out that frustration on public servants,' he said.

This man (face obscured) got up close and personal with a parking inspector, yelling multiple expletives

Another man (pictured) demanded a parking inspector not give him more fines because he had already received 12 in recent times

But he also acknowledged why some motorists would be upset.

'There's a visceral anger bubbling below the surface about the way that government's have used parking meters for revenue raising.'

Across New South Wales, motorists shelled out a record $185 million in parking fines last year.

Last month alone, $13 million in parking fines were collected.