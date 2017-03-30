Migrant charged with raping and murdering teenage girl

By Allan Hall In Berlin for MailOnline

Published: 10:20 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 10:20 EDT, 30 March 2017

An Afghan migrant has been charged with raping and murdering an EU official's teenage daughter in Germany.

Hussein Khavari, 22, has been accused of ambushing Maria Ladenburger, 19, as she cycled home after a party, raping her and then drowning her in a river last October.

He was linked through his DNA to medical student Maria, who volunteered at various shelters that house migrants in her spare time in the university city of Freiburg.

Hussein Khavari (left), 22, of Afghanistan, has been charged with raping and murdering Maria Ladenburger (left), 19, in Germany

Maria's father is a senior legal adviser to the European Commission in Brussels.

The killing sparked frenzied new waves of hatred and fear of refugees.

The boss of the country's police union said her death would have been prevented had the open door asylum-seeker policy of Chancellor Angela Merkel been less lax.

The anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was to piggyback on the killer's arrest to highlight what it says are the dangers of unregulated immigration. It calls Maria a 'victim of Merkel's welcome culture.'

Maria's body was found in the Dreisam River less than one mile from the student accommodation where she lived.

Khavari was born in Ghazni in Afghanistan and came to Germany as an illegal unaccompanied minor in November 2015.

In numerous social media posts he liked to present himself with hair slicked back with gel, jogging pants and training shoes.

On Facebook, before the killing of Maria on October 16, he wore his hair long but it was cut back after the crime.

A single strand of it was found at the crime scene but he left other traces of his DNA behind too.

He was linked through his DNA to medical student Maria, who volunteered at various shelters that house migrants in her spare time in the university city of Freiburg

Another disturbing photo he posted on his Facebook page in June shows a wolfman clutching a young maiden in his arms.

He said he was 17 at the time but he is thought to be 22. He has not spoken to police since his arrest.

After his arrest it emerged that he was let out of jail early in Greece where he was sentenced to ten years for trying to kill a young woman.

Stern magazine reported that Khavari had thrown a 20-year-old student off a cliff on Corfu, Greece, in May 2013.

The woman was severely injured but 'miraculously' survived and was able to identify her attacker.

Khavari told his lawyer that he 'regretted' what had happened.