Home | News | Son of Greggs bakery founder is jailed
Brighton teenager lived for weeks with father's murderer
Migrant charged with raping and murdering teenage girl

Son of Greggs bakery founder is jailed



  • 30/03/2017 09:21:00
  • 64
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • Colin Gregg, 75, is the son of the founder of the popular Greggs bakery chain
  • Gregg had been convicted of nine counts of indecent assault against four boys
  • He was jailed for 13 and a half years and described as a 'predatory paedophile'

By Abe Hawken For Mailonline

Published: 10:07 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 10:17 EDT, 30 March 2017

The son of the founder of Greggs bakery chain was today jailed for 13 and a half years for indecently assaulting four boys.

Colin Gregg, 75, was branded a 'sophisticated, predatory paedophile' as he was jailed by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court.   

He was sentenced after being convicted of nine counts of indecent assault on four boys over a period of decades.

Colin Gregg (pictured) was today jailed for 13 and a half years after being convicted at Newcastle Crown Court  Colin Gregg (pictured) was today jailed for 13 and a half years after being convicted at Newcastle Crown Court 

Colin Gregg (pictured) was today jailed for 13 and a half years after being convicted at Newcastle Crown Court 

Gregg, who helped build up the family business and also worked as a social worker, abused his positions of trust as a teacher and headteacher to sexually abuse boys, Judge Robin Mairs said.

He had denied all the charges, claiming he was the victim of a 'witch hunt' and that the complainants were looking for compensation.

 

 


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Son of Greggs bakery founder is jailed
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Archaeologists discover 'mini pyramid of China'

Archaeologists discover 'mini pyramid of China'

Woman seen staggering after racist thugs break her nose

Woman seen staggering after racist thugs break her nose

Jewel thief, Doris Payne, 86, arrested for missing court

Jewel thief, Doris Payne, 86, arrested for missing court

Latest Nigeria News