Son of Greggs bakery founder is jailed

By Abe Hawken For Mailonline

Published: 10:07 EDT, 30 March 2017 | Updated: 10:17 EDT, 30 March 2017

The son of the founder of Greggs bakery chain was today jailed for 13 and a half years for indecently assaulting four boys.

Colin Gregg, 75, was branded a 'sophisticated, predatory paedophile' as he was jailed by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court.

He was sentenced after being convicted of nine counts of indecent assault on four boys over a period of decades.

Colin Gregg (pictured) was today jailed for 13 and a half years after being convicted at Newcastle Crown Court

Gregg, who helped build up the family business and also worked as a social worker, abused his positions of trust as a teacher and headteacher to sexually abuse boys, Judge Robin Mairs said.

He had denied all the charges, claiming he was the victim of a 'witch hunt' and that the complainants were looking for compensation.