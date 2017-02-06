Swimmers told to avoid Melbourne beaches after storm

By Freya Noble for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:32 EST, 6 February 2017 | Updated: 00:32 EST, 6 February 2017

Melbourne residents have been warned to avoid the beach after severe storms battering the city flooded the water with fecal matter.

On Sunday, some suburbs received a month's worth of rain in just one day, prompting the Environment Protection Authority to issue a warning about water quality.

On Monday all 36 beaches in the Port Phillip Bay area were forecast to have 'poor' water quality, and locals have been urged not to swim at them, or risk getting sick.

'People are at risk of gastro, or if you have an open cut or something it can get infected', EPA group manager of applied sciences Dr Anthony Boxshall told Daily Mail Australia.

He said as the majority of water in the catchment area passes through the bay, is can easily become contaminated with things such as fecal matter.

Dr Boxhall said that people who are 'fit and healthy' are at a lower risk of contracting any illness, but warned that children and the elderly should steer clear.

'There are people who may be a bit immune suppressed, people who are already ill, old, young, or pregnant women,' he added.

Dr Boxhall explained that the Port Phillip Bay area is 'like a big, flat, shallow bathtub with a tiny entrance down the bottom.'

Because of this, and the fact the weather changes so often in Victoria, pathogens can get 'stuck' in the region.

Swimmers are at risk of contracting gastro or other infections due to the poor water quality

He said people should avoid swimming for 24 to 48 hours after a large weather event.

Popular swimming spots along the Yarra River in Kew, Warrandyte, Healesville and Launching Place were also forecast to have poor conditions on Monday.

'EPA advises against swimming at all waterways and beaches for up to 48 hours after heavy rain as there could be a higher risk of illness to swimmers from increased bacterial levels,' they said in a statement.

After being battered by rain and storms on Sunday, a chilly Monday will give way to summer conditions on Tuesday in Melbourne.