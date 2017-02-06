Home | News | Pauline Hanson says Vladimir Putin is a 'strong leader'
Family heartbroken after pet deer beheaded on property
Swimmers told to avoid Melbourne beaches after storm

Pauline Hanson says Vladimir Putin is a 'strong leader'



  • 43 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • One Nation leader Pauline Hanson praised Russian President Vladimir Putin
  • She told the Nine Network she wished Australia had a prime minister like him
  • Labor leader Bill Shorten said he 'does not deserve praise from any Australian
  • Said 'nothing strong about Putin's actions' on deaths of 38 Australians on MH17

By Stephen Johnson For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:38 EST, 6 February 2017 | Updated: 00:38 EST, 6 February 2017

Pauline Hanson has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for being a strong leader, sparking outrage for ignoring the 38 Australians who died on flight MH17.

'I quite like him,' she told the Today show on Monday.

'I have no problem with Vladimir.'  

The One Nation leader also told the Nine Network she wished Australia had a prime minister like him.

This saw her accused of overlooking the deaths of 38 Australians aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which was shot down in 2014 by Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Scroll down for video 

Perth siblings Mo, Evie and Otis Maslin (pictured) who were killed on flight MH17 as they returned from Amsterdam Perth siblings Mo, Evie and Otis Maslin (pictured) who were killed on flight MH17 as they returned from Amsterdam

Perth siblings Mo, Evie and Otis Maslin (pictured) who were killed on flight MH17 as they returned from Amsterdam

Today host Karl Stefanovic pointed out Mr Putin was a 'killer' drawing an awkward response from Senator Hanson.

'OK, that is right,' she said.

'There are issues there.'

However, the Queensland senator said Mr Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump were both 'strong leaders'.

'You may not always agree with what they do but the whole fact is they are prepared to make a decision and they have the country's best interest at heart.'

Pauline Hanson says Russian President Vladimir Putin (pictured) is a strong leader  Pauline Hanson says Russian President Vladimir Putin (pictured) is a strong leader 

Pauline Hanson says Russian President Vladimir Putin (pictured) is a strong leader 

Today show host Karl Stefanovic (left) pointed out to Pauline Hanson (right) Vladimir Putin was a killer  Today show host Karl Stefanovic (left) pointed out to Pauline Hanson (right) Vladimir Putin was a killer 

Today show host Karl Stefanovic (left) pointed out to Pauline Hanson (right) Vladimir Putin was a killer 

With a Newspoll showing One Nation's support at the highest level since the 1998 election, Senator Hanson said Mr Putin was a better leader than Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Labor leader Bill Shorten. 

'That's what people want from the leaders here in this nation, not only Malcolm Turnbull but Bill Shorten,' she said.

Mr Putin is accused of orchestrating the deaths of Russian journalists who are critical of his administration. 

Labor leader Bill Shorten tweeted Russian President Vladimir Putin did not deserve praise Labor leader Bill Shorten tweeted Russian President Vladimir Putin did not deserve praise

Labor leader Bill Shorten tweeted Russian President Vladimir Putin did not deserve praise

Perth children Otis, Mo and Evie were killed on fight MH17 when their plane was shot down  Perth children Otis, Mo and Evie were killed on fight MH17 when their plane was shot down 

Perth children Otis, Mo and Evie were killed on fight MH17 when their plane was shot down 

The remains of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 near Ukrainian town of Donetsk in July 2014 The remains of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 near Ukrainian town of Donetsk in July 2014

The remains of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 near Ukrainian town of Donetsk in July 2014

Mr Shorten accused Senator Hanson of disrespecting the 38 Australians who were killed aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 after it was shot down by Russian-backed rebels as it flew over Ukraine in July 2014.

'There is nothing strong about Putin's actions - he does not deserve praise from any Australians,' he tweeted.

'Still no justice for their families - we need to know the truth about what happened.'  

The Boeing 777 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when Ukrainian government forces were fighting armed groups in the area, during the crash over the town of Donetsk.

International prosecutors found Russian-backed rebels were responsible for shooting down MH17 over Ukraine and killing all 298 people on board.

A report by the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team said there was ‘no doubt’ the missile that downed the plane came from Russia and fired from rebel-controlled territory, during the conflict in eastern Ukraine. 

 


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Pauline Hanson says Vladimir Putin is a 'strong leader'
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Grandmother married to Briton for 27 years to be deported

Grandmother married to Briton for 27 years to be deported

Criminals bribed security staff to fit ankle tags loosely

Criminals bribed security staff to fit ankle tags loosely

Ivanka's fashion label defend the troubled brand

Ivanka's fashion label defend the troubled brand

Latest Nigeria News