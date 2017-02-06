Home | News | Social media in love with Super Bowl model Ellie Gonsalves
Social media in love with Super Bowl model Ellie Gonsalves



  • 43 minutes ago
  • Australian model Ellie Gonsalves made her TV debut during Super Bowl 51
  • The brunette beauty also celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday 
  • A bikini clad Gonsalves featured in wine brand Yellow Tail's 30-second ad 
  • Fans were quick to flock to social media to praise the model 

By Cameron Phelps For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:12 EST, 6 February 2017 | Updated: 00:39 EST, 6 February 2017

She made her international television debut during Super Bowl's half-time and it seems as if Australian model Ellie Gonsalves has double the reason to celebrate.

Australian wine brand Yellow Tail spent $5 million for the 30-second ad that features a bikini-clad Gonsalves petting a kangaroo wearing sunglasses.

And not only has the Brisbane-born beauty been a massive hit among fans, she has celebrated her 25th Birthday on Sunday at a party with friends in Las Vegas

Scroll down for video  

Australian model Ellie Gonsalves made her international television debut during Super Bowl's half-time 

Social media erupted after the ad aired in which Gonsalves is approached by a man in a yellow suit - with matching tie - who asks her: 'Do you want to pet my 'roo?'

Fans flocked to wish the brunette beauty a happy birthday and congratulate her on her ad.

'I didn't know who Ellie Gonsalves was before Today, but after that commercial I'm a big fan,' one fan wrote on Twitter.

'Happy Birthday!! I saw your commercial on the Super Bowl and you looked amazing,' another wrote.

Wine brand Yellow Tail reportedly spent $5 million for the 30-second ad that features a bikini clad Gonsalves petting a kangaroo wearing sunglasses

In the ad Gonsalves is approached by a man in a yellow suit - with matching tie - who asks her: 'Do you want to pet my 'roo?'

Gonsalves relocated to Los Angeles in late 2015 to further her career and it seems as if the move is paying dividends

While another fan said he had lost total interest in the game after seeing the aspiring actress.

'Only watching the rest of the Super Bowl to see if Ellie Gonsalves makes another appearance!, the man wrote. 

Gonsalves relocated to Los Angeles in late 2015 to further her career and it seems as if the move is paying dividends.

She was named the face of the GUESS Jeans Lingerie & Accessories Fall Campaign in 2016 and landed her first American movie role which is set to be released mid 2017.

She is also the global ambassador for the Steve Irwin Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors charity.

Gonsalves was named the face of the GUESS Jeans Lingerie & Accessories Fall Campaign in 2016

Gonsalves also recently landed her first American movie role which is set to be released mid 2017

The model is also the global ambassador for the Steve Irwin Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors charity

Gonsalves poses in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge 

Body to die for: Gonsalves shows off her ample assets in this sultry snap

The Australian stunner wears a two-tone pink bikini in this picture

Gonsalves shows off her enviable body while wearing a blue bikini in this sexy snap

 

 

 

 

  


Social media in love with Super Bowl model Ellie Gonsalves
