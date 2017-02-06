Home | News | Police hunt for man who assaulted a pregnant woman
Police hunt for man who assaulted a pregnant woman



  • Melbourne police are hunting for a man who assaulted a pregnant woman
  • Kane White, 34, is alleged to have assaulted the woman on Christmas Day
  • Police say the attack happened on Ballarat Road in Maidstone at about 5.45am
  • On Monday, police released a photo of White in a bid to find him 

By Cameron Phelps For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:53 EST, 6 February 2017 | Updated: 00:53 EST, 6 February 2017

Melbourne police are hunting for a man who allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman on Christmas Day. 

Police on Monday released photos of 34-year-old Kane White in a bid to help them capture him after issuing a warrant for his arrest. 

White is alleged to have assaulted the woman at about 5.45am on December 25 on in Maidstone in the city's west.

Melbourne police are hunting for Kane White who is is alleged to have assaulted a pregnant woman at about 5.45am on December 25 on Ballarat Road in Maidstone

Melbourne police are hunting for Kane White who is is alleged to have assaulted a pregnant woman at about 5.45am on December 25 on Ballarat Road in Maidstone

Police say the woman and White know each other.

 Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

Police on Monday released photos of 34-year-old Kane White in a bid to help them capture him after issuing a warrant for his arrest

Police on Monday released photos of 34-year-old Kane White in a bid to help them capture him after issuing a warrant for his arrest


Police hunt for man who assaulted a pregnant woman
