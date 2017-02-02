Home | News | Australian reviews British Bunnings sausage sizzle Albans
Trump picks the Patriots for the Super Bowl
Police hunt for man who assaulted a pregnant woman

Australian reviews British Bunnings sausage sizzle Albans



  • 29 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • Sam Ashleigh went to the first sausage sizzle at the new Bunnings store in the UK
  • She drove from London to Hertfordshire to inspect the hardware store's snags 
  • Sam added onions and HP brown sauce for a British twist on the Aussie classic
  • Sausages got her seal of approval, saying they had a 'smoky barbecue flavour'

By Ollie Gillman For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:53 EST, 6 February 2017 | Updated: 00:53 EST, 6 February 2017

Bunnings opened its first British store last week, selling its usual fare of gardening tools and DIY equipment.

But as any Aussie knows, a Bunnings is never truly open until it has hosted its first sausage sizzle.

Thankfully, an Australian was on hand to try out the Brits' first attempt and to see if the snags were up to scratch.

Australian Sam Ashleigh went to the new Bunnings in St Albans, Hertfordshire, to sample their sausage sizzle Australian Sam Ashleigh went to the new Bunnings in St Albans, Hertfordshire, to sample their sausage sizzle
Sam Ashleigh drove from her home in London to the store in St Albans, Hertfordshire, to inspect the sausages Sam Ashleigh drove from her home in London to the store in St Albans, Hertfordshire, to inspect the sausages

Australian Sam Ashleigh went to the new Bunnings in St Albans, Hertfordshire, to sample their sausage sizzle

Sam Ashleigh drove from her home in London to the store in St Albans, Hertfordshire, to inspect the sausages.

No Bunnings amateur, she put in a call to the warehouse before she left to ensure that the barbecue was on and to check that they had onions.

On arrival, Ms Ashleigh found herself a sausage and the traditional singular slice of white bread in place of a hot dog bun.

She added onions, but also squeezed on some HP brown sauce for a British twist on the Australian classic.

After taking a bite, Ms Ashleigh said: 'It has a nice, smoky barbecue flavour. Good texture.'

Describing the sausage as 'wonderfully juicy', she added:  'A bit messy, just how it's meant to be I think.

'I think it's worthy of the Bunnings name.'

Ms Ashleigh added onions, but also squeezed on some HP brown sauce for a British twist on the Australian classic Ms Ashleigh added onions, but also squeezed on some HP brown sauce for a British twist on the Australian classic

Ms Ashleigh added onions, but also squeezed on some HP brown sauce for a British twist on the Australian classic

The pilot UK store (pictured) for the DIY chain, owned by Western Australian-based company Wesfarmers, will replace the former Homebase store in Griffiths Way, St Albans The pilot UK store (pictured) for the DIY chain, owned by Western Australian-based company Wesfarmers, will replace the former Homebase store in Griffiths Way, St Albans

The pilot UK store (pictured) for the DIY chain, owned by Western Australian-based company Wesfarmers, will replace the former Homebase store in Griffiths Way, St Albans

Clearly a fan, she even returned for a second snag on her way home.

Ms Ashleigh's trip was far more fruitful than those who turned up at the store on its opening day expecting a sausage sizzle, only to be left disappointed when they were served tea and cakes instead. 

The Bunnings is replacing a Homebase store at a retail park in St Albans as parent company Wesfarmers look to take on British giant B&Q, which is owned by Kingfisher.

The new store employs 68 staff - a mixture of former plumbers, painters, electricians and landscape gardeners and other tradie - with a third of workers aged over 50

It features a 19,000 square foot garden centre and DIY workshop area, as well as a cafe and indoor children's playground.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Australian reviews British Bunnings sausage sizzle Albans
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Grandmother married to Briton for 27 years to be deported

Grandmother married to Briton for 27 years to be deported

Criminals bribed security staff to fit ankle tags loosely

Criminals bribed security staff to fit ankle tags loosely

Ivanka's fashion label defend the troubled brand

Ivanka's fashion label defend the troubled brand

Latest Nigeria News